Pamela Joyce Wood, 63, of Blossom, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Paris Regional Health.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Novice Baptist Church with Rev. Duane Falk and Rev. Pat Shannon officiating. Burial will follow in Knights of Honor Cemetery at Blossom. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Wood, the daughter of John Thomas “J. T.” Rogers and Marie Stratton Rogers, was born Nov. 10, 1959, in Clarksville.
She graduated from Washington State High School in Germany. Pamela worked for David Beard Great American Foods for a number years. Later, she worked as an aide at the Blossom Elementary School before beginning work with MHMR through the Denton State School. She was a faithful member of Novice Baptist Church.
Her parents and two brothers, Roy Rogers and Johnny Rogers, preceded her in death.
Survivors include her husband, George Wood, whom she married on July 11, 1976, building 46 years of family and memories; two children, Amanda Colwell, and husband, Jason, of Deport, and George Wood Jr., and wife, Nancy of Texarkana; grandchildren, Savannah Colwell, Taylor Colwell, and Ryan Wood; a sister, Brenda Hoover, and husband, Larry of Mt. Pleasant; two sisters-in-law, Brenda Rogers of Fairfield and Elaine Wade of Blossom; and nieces and nephews, Denise Smith, and husband, Matt of Maud, Daphne Thompson, and husband, Delbert of Big Sandy, and Steven Rogers of Fairfield along with a host of church family and friends.
