Pancake Days served record number

While the 68th Annual Kiwanis Club of Paris Pancake Days broke yet another record number of adults and children served, one local pancake guru and club board member said the fundraiser is nearing its limitations.
“It’s about as big as we can get,” said Kiwanis board member Gary Pirtle, who fellow board member Alan Hubbard, a former Paris News reporter and current Downtown Food Pantry executive director, calls a pancake guru.
Pirtle said the two-day fundraiser served 12,008 people during its five-day event, including over 4,800 students bused from multiple Lamar County school districts, but is reaching its limit.
“I think we’re just we could grow a lot more, but we don’t have the space,” he said Monday. “The community exhibits building is only so big, and we’ve got it packed in there now.”
There’s no more room for chairs, tables or grills, Pirtle said.
The local service club was first chartered on March 16, 1945, and began hosting its annual pancake fundraiser in 1953, according to its website.
In the early 1980s, Pirtle said the club paid for its current venue to be built larger during its construction, specifically for the Pancake Days and other feedings.
“We made a mistake by not doubling it,” he said retrospectively. “Back in those days, you know, we didn’t need that, but if we doubled it, that would have been great now.”
If the club wants to expand further, Pirtle said a new venue or additional days for children would have to be considered — the latter being an additional strain on exhausted Kiwanis members.
“I mean, there really needs to be another Thursday in there,” he said of the Monday through Wednesday school serving schedule. “But, you know, we’re about shot by then.”
Pirtle said patrons consumed approximately 2,800 pounds of pancake batter; 3,000 pounds of sausage; 130 gallons of juice and 120 gallons of milk during the Days.
Paris tea franchise HTeaO donated 50 gallons of its regular black tea for the fundraiser, he added.
“We’re just thankful for all the support we have and all the money we get,” Pirtle said. “We do so many things for the community through the Kiwanis Club, so we’re just excited that it had a good year.”
