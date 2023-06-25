Paris Optimist baseball color.JPG

Bronson Brown, Paris Optimist 8U youth baseball coach, talks to his team after an 11-0 run-rule win against Corsicana in the Dixie Youth Baseball Regional Tournament at Woodall fields.

 Ben Hutchens

Leaning against their dugout in a rare splotch of shade, all 11 players on the Paris Optimists 8U youth baseball team listened to a postgame message. ‘Today was good,’ coach Bronson Brown voiced to his team, ‘don’t let up.’

Repeating success could be the theme of the season for Paris. Last year, the team traveled to Louisiana and won the 7U Dixie Youth Baseball World Series, reigning supreme against teams from 11 states. And with almost everyone from the championship team back, Paris’ goal is to repeat.

