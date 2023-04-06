Paris Economic Development Corp. is the recipient of $1.3 million from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration for infrastructure improvements at the Northwest Industrial Park off NW Loop 286.
The first ever EDA grant to be received by PEDC, the award will provide for water and roadway upgrades to support current businesses and encourage future development.
“This EDA investment will support business growth and manufacturing in Paris, create jobs, and spur additional private investment in the local economy,” U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a released statement announcing the $1,852,334 grant.
PEDC and the City of Paris will provide a 30% match, or roughly $552,344, in cash and in-kind city services, according to PEDC Executive Director Maureen Hammond.
“Being awarded this grant is an incredible win,” Hammond said. “This funding will allow us to improve a portion of 34th St. NW, expand a segment of J. Eagan Street, and install water and wastewater infrastructure that will serve the remaining 60 acres of the roughly 220-acre industrial park.”
Paris City Manager Grayson Path expressed equal excitement.
“The City of Paris continues to be excited to work side by side with the Paris Economic Development Corp. on many projects to the benefit of our community,” Path said. “We are thrilled to hear that the EDA grant was approved and that these funds, with match being provided by both the PEDC and city, is going to help expand and grow our industrial infrastructure in the Northwest Industrial Park.”
PEDC Board Chairman Josh Bray put the amount of funding in perspective as he explained that two years ago the PEDC board and staff met to develop a plan of work. At that time, directors recognized the need to secure alternative funding beyond the ¼ cent sales tax PEDC receives.
“Currently that ¼ cent generates approximately $1.7 million in revenue,” Bray said. “The magnitude of this grant is nearly 77% of our annual revenue and will allow us to invest in critical infrastructure improvement in our industrial park.”
The Department of Commerce announcement came with quotes from both Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Congressman Pat Fallon (Tx-04.)
“Infrastructure improvements are a key component to the success of a growing economy, and I thank the Economic Development Administration for awarding the Paris Economic Development Corporation this grant to help the Northwest Industrial Park thrive,” Abbott said. “New water and roadway upgrades will encourage more businesses to expand in Paris, bringing even more jobs and economic opportunity to the hardworking people of North Texas.”
“I am pleased to see the U.S. Department of Commerce’s investment to improve infrastructure in Paris, Texas,” Fallon said. “It will continue to help foster economic growth and development in the region —which is a tremendous achievement.”
In addition to the expansion of water and wastewater infrastructure, plans call for the replacement of a portion of 34th St. NW with a concrete collector level roadway from the NW Loop south past the proposed intersection with Park Street. A segment of J. Eagan Street is to be constructed from the intersection with 34th St. NW east to an existing intersection with 30th Street NW. A deceleration lane also is proposed to be added to Loop 286 for better access to 34th Street NW and the Industrial Park.
Roadway upgrades will enhance the safety of employees located within the park, adding an additional entry’ according to the grant submission. Utility expansion will enhance the park’s offerings when businesses inquire about moving or expanding in the park.
“Roadway access, rail accommodation, water, sewer and fiber capabilities are major amenities that many businesses are searching for during site location,” Hammond noted. “PEDC has the ability to meet these needs through constantly researching funding opportunities and planning for future economic growth for job creation, economic recovery and workforce needs.”
