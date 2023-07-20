Paris EMS Report for Jul. 20, 2023 Staff Reports Jul 20, 2023 23 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JUL. 18 to JUL. 20Abdominal Pain: 1.Breathing Problems: 11.Chest Pain: 3.Convulsions/Seizures: 1.Diabetic Problems: 2.Falls: 6.Heat/Cold Exposure: 1.Hemorrhage/Laceration: 2.Overdose/Poisoning: 1.Psychiatric/Behavior Problems: 1.Sick Person: 12.Unconscious/Fainting: 2.Unknown Problem/Man Down: 2Transfer: 7.Long Distance Transfer: 2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Chest Pain Sick Person Report Ems Medicine Back Pain Accident Injury Problem April 1 April 5 Pain April 8 Paris April 15 Staff April 20 April 22 Transfer April 25 Headache April 27 April 29 Electrocution Traffic May 9 May 11 Anatomy Animal June 1 June 3 June 6 June 4 Se June 11 Public Service Mental Case June 15 June 24 July 13 Inorganic Chemistry Assist Hollow Crash Hemorrhage Sept. 14 Sept. 21 Asset Paris Ems Report Cva Nov. 2 Nov. 4 Nov. 9 Nov. 14 Nov. 21 Convulsion Nov. 30 Dec. 5 Dec. 7 Dec. 12 Dec. 23 Dec. 22 Jan. 6 Jan. 11 Feb. 1 Feb. 3 Feb. 6 Feb. 8 Feb. 10 Seizure Feb. 13 Feb. 17 Feb. 20 Fall April 3 Motor Vehicle April 7 April 10 April 21 April 26 April 28 May 8 May 29 June 2 June 7 June 12 June 14 June 16 June 19 June 21 June 23 Laceration June 28 Burn June 30 July 17 Bite Allergy Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Fire Department Oct 2 Oct 9 Nov. 10 Nov. 15 Entrapment Nov. 17 Nov. 20 Nov. 22 Nov. 29 Dec. 1 Dec. 8 Jan. 5 Jan. 8 Crime Transportation Meteorology The Economy Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Paris News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFather of drowned boy seeks damagesSumner man faces new chargesBogata man charged with fourth DWI after wreckQ&A with Travis McClain: Rivercrest coach ready to build his Rebel teamStacy Kaye WillinghamNew principals named at Crockett, Aikin campusesJanice Lee JacksonNL official testifies, discusses inequity in property appraisalsFREE: Couple take reins of Salvation Army organization in the Paris areaGoFundMe account set up for child drowning victim Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Click here to sign up! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Manage your lists
