Curt Fendley - 2.jpeg

Curtis Fendley

The American Legion, Department of Texas, recently announced that Curtis Fendley of Paris High School has graduated from the American Legion Texas Boys State. Fendley was elected to the House of Representatives and served as a member of the Economics Committee.

Begun in 1935, Boys State is a unique program that educates future leaders about government, civics and patriotism in a “learn by doing” environment. Each delegate has just finished his junior year of high school and was hand-picked by teachers, counselors and local American Legion posts throughout Texas to attend this one-week seminar.

