Amy Adkins, an assistant principal at Paris Junior High School, was selected to represent the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals as a Region 8 Outstanding Assistant Principal of the Year.
TASSP recognizes outstanding principals and assistant principals from the 20 regional education service centers in the state.
School administrators are nominated and chosen by their peers within their regions. Nominations are based upon exemplary performance and outstanding leadership. As a Region 8 winner, Adkins is eligible to compete for the state title of Texas Assistant Principal of the Year.
Adkins, beginning her sixth year as assistant principal, has been a member of the leadership team at Paris Junior High School since 2018. Adkins is a Paris High School graduate and is in her 20th year of education, all of those years spent in the Paris Independent School District. She attended Texas A&M University-Commerce and earned a bachelor’s degree. She attended Lamar University and was awarded a master’s degree in education in school counseling and educational leadership. Adkins sees herself as being a risk taker, a visionary and leader of learners.
She works with as a team member with Principal Kristi Callihan and Assistant Principal Jeremy Beshirs. The trio is charged with creating the best best campuses in the district they can.
“We are a powerful team, and I would not trade them for the world,” said Adkins, “Mrs. Callihan is an amazing leader. She works numerous hours to keep us prepared, so this achievement is a reflection of her, Mr. Beshirs, our campus and our district. I am so proud to be a Wildcat.”
Adkins is married to Kevin Adkins, and she has three children, Aldren, Ayden and Kyrie.
