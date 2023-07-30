Picture1.png

On the Wall of Honor in the Commons Area at Paris High School hang photos of several noteworthy graduates. One noteworthy graduate is missing; you won’t find Billy Morris up there … yet.

After he attained a doctorate in chemical engineering from the University of Texas, for most of his working career, beginning at E.I. DuPont de Nemours & Company, his accomplishments remained in a “classified” mode. Yet, he is a prime example of how often Paris links to things of importance. This month he is not mentioned in the new movie “Oppenheimer,” but his role was at the Manhattan Project’s Hanford Engineering Works [HEW], in Washington state. His work in 1944 and 1945 was essential to the success of the plutonium delivery to Los Alamos for testing and building the bombs scientists assembled.

