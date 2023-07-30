On the Wall of Honor in the Commons Area at Paris High School hang photos of several noteworthy graduates. One noteworthy graduate is missing; you won’t find Billy Morris up there … yet.
After he attained a doctorate in chemical engineering from the University of Texas, for most of his working career, beginning at E.I. DuPont de Nemours & Company, his accomplishments remained in a “classified” mode. Yet, he is a prime example of how often Paris links to things of importance. This month he is not mentioned in the new movie “Oppenheimer,” but his role was at the Manhattan Project’s Hanford Engineering Works [HEW], in Washington state. His work in 1944 and 1945 was essential to the success of the plutonium delivery to Los Alamos for testing and building the bombs scientists assembled.
Morris was there on assignment. Not too long after he arrived at the Wilmington, Delaware, facility as a new employee, DuPont gave in to the aggressive desires of Gen. Leslie Groves, who had just completed direction of the construction called the Pentagon. He was now the chairman of the newly formed Combined Development Trust [CDT] which was given the task of the Manhattan Project. DuPont decided to participate in the building of the elusive bomb that would hopefully end World War II. Most assumed the race was to beat the Germans to the punch. Morris was sent to Oak Ridge, Tennessee. However, it was decided it was too dangerous to work on the separation of uranium and plutonium there, so a committee went west looking for a huge area away from the danger of destroying civilians if something went awry. Morris never discussed the process with his family or high school friends, but he most likely was part of the search. Thus, Hanford was chosen. Morris’ duties moved to that virtual wasteland next to the Columbia River; the residents were bought out and moved, and reactor buildings began to rise up.
Jokingly called “Ears” by his high school mates, he was tall, skinny and did have large auricles over-emphasized by short hair, much like his 1935 mates Tom Steely, James E. Brown and James Jenkins. Several in that class of very few athletes and many Young Sheldon Cooper-type “nerds,” were at least 6’2” in height. Morris could easily be mistaken for the older Sheldon in a television series called “The Big Bang Theory.”
The whole class, including women like Edith Johnson and Ruth Barnes, were highly successful in life. This entire mid-depression group might deserve a class composite on the east wall of the school’s cafeteria area. Jenkins became a surgeon and then a teacher at Emory University Medical School near Atlanta, Brown a Chamber of Commerce manager and insurance agent in Jacksonville, Texas, Steely a Paris newspaper owner, Johnson an interior designer, and Barnes a soda pop plant owner and manager. And, on and on with this group, who all served in some capacity during World War II.
At Hanford, Morris headed radiation safety. The first plutonium production reactor began operating Sept. 26, 1944. Years later, in a letter to his daughter and two sons, he wrote, “I was assigned to be in charge of health protection.” He added, four engineers were working under his direction when he arrived, but later this was increased by four female technicians. Morris explained this task was before the 231 Isolation Building received its first “feed material from the two canyons [name for the chemical separation plants] where the irradiated uranium was brought by rail from the three ‘piles’ [name of reactors B, D, and F].” This building later called 231-Z was in an area called 200 West. The canyon plants were four miles away from each other for safety reasons. Morris was at the location of the final step of the product extraction process. Still there, Building 231 began a demolition process that will be final in 2025.
The uranium story is a book of its own. If you have made a ski-run down a slope at Telluride, north of Durango, Colorado, it is an hour and a half from Uravan, now a ghost mining town where some of the vanadium tailings containing uranium were refined as a byproduct and sent to Hanford. Ironically, uranium was first discovered by a German scientist, and in Berlin during 1938 the fission process was revealed. Other uranium sources were from an underground mine in Canada and an open air facility in the Belgian Congo. The “Little Boy” bomb dropped on Hiroshima, for example, used the more pure Congolese uranium.
Work went on with plutonium production after the surrender of Japan. Apparently, Morris had troubles retrieving the empty containers from Los Alamos. In late September or in October, the letter told his kids, he traveled to Los Alamos with a Major Valenti. It was probably September because Oppenheimer was meeting with President Harry Truman in late October. That clash is shown in the movie.
Morris wanted the people remaining at Los Alamos to do additional cleaning of the shipments before returning the containers for reuse in Washington State. “I was only the second Hanford DuPonter,” he thought, “to visit Los Alamos.” Hanford’s Technical Director Lom Squires had already been there giving advice on how to expand the plutonium processing capability. After some difficulty being admitted at the guard gate, Morris said he finally met Robert Oppenheimer.
While Oppenheimer left duty at Los Alamos in November 1945 for years of political pressure, ridicule and turmoil, Morris returned to DuPont’s Grasselli Chemicals Department about the same time. After superintending in Cleveland, Ohio’s heavy water production function, and subsequent work at the Dana, Indiana plant, he moved to the Savannah River Laboratory, a site that won over competition with a potential Red River placement in Texas. He was director of separations, then director of reactor engineering and materials, and later in charge of University relations. He retired in 1983. His half-brother Don, a 1950 PHS graduate, was a Navy career deep-sea diver with quick thoughts about the recent submersible that imploded near the Titanic, also worked at the plant, a long way from the Morris home on Bonham Street.
The Class of 1935 held reunions as long as possible. They were fine examples of what could be accomplished from a small town education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.