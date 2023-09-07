Rhonda Rodgers.jpg

Paris native and immediate past Speaker of the Texas Silver-Haired Legislature, Rhonda Rogers, received the Yellow Rose of Texas commission from Gov. Greg Abbott at a recent 19th session of the Texas Silver-Haired Legislature awards ceremony in Austin.

Rogers represents the Ark-Tex Area Agency on Aging region and has held the speaker position in the organization for the past two terms (2019-2023) and has been a member for the past eight years.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

