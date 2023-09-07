Paris native and immediate past Speaker of the Texas Silver-Haired Legislature, Rhonda Rogers, received the Yellow Rose of Texas commission from Gov. Greg Abbott at a recent 19th session of the Texas Silver-Haired Legislature awards ceremony in Austin.
Rogers represents the Ark-Tex Area Agency on Aging region and has held the speaker position in the organization for the past two terms (2019-2023) and has been a member for the past eight years.
“This recognition is a testament to Rogers’ unwavering commitment to the betterment of the lives of older adults and her exceptional leadership in addressing their concerns during our past two sessions,” a news release quoted incoming Speaker Sherry Hubbard as saying during the presentation.
The Commission of the Yellow Rose of Texas is an honorary title conferred by the governor to Texas women for exceptional community service and was inaugurated by Gov. Allan Shivers before the end of his second term in 1957. The Yellow Rose of Texas Commission is the highest award bestowed to women by the Texas governor.
“This award is an honorary commission recognizing outstanding Texas women for their significant contributions to their communities and to the preservation of our history, the accomplishments of our present, and the building of the future,” said Gregory Scott Davidson, of the governor’s office, in written communication with Rogers.
In addition to her service in the Texas Silver-Haired Legislature, Rogers, a Paris High School graduate, retired Air Force major and former college professor, served two and a half years on Paris City Council, was the Lamar County Veterans Officer for several years and was a member of the board of directors for the Lamar County United Way after returning to Paris in 2002 to take care of her aging parents. An active member of First Baptist Church, she is in charge of the nursery department.
During an interview earlier in the week, Rogers explained the workings of the Texas Silver-Haired Legislature, a voluntary, nonpartisan body authorized by the 69th Texas Legislature in 1985. Rogers first served as comptroller before being named speaker in 2019. She remains with the organization and is one of 71 delegates from 23 of the 28 Area Agency on Aging regions in Texas.
The volunteer group meets several times a year in different parts of the state and holds a legislative session in the spring of even-numbered years where resolutions are finalized to present to the Texas Legislature for its following session. In 2023, the group had a hand in influencing more than 15 pieces of legislation that became law dealing with issues that affect the state’s aging population.
Rogers expressed satisfaction in a number of accomplishments during her tenure, one being during the Covid pandemic when the group had to meet virtually, something many of the age 60 and older “vintage” citizens, as Rogers calls herself, knew nothing about and had to self instruct.
“I just refused to accept that I would be the first speaker in history not to have a legislative session,” Rogers said. “So we went through the process of teaching 65 people over the age of 60 how to do virtual meetings. We had all our committee meetings virtually and then we had a legislative session virtually for the first time ever and did get out our legislative report. Now we meet more than ever virtually, which has made us a much more effective group.”
The organization left its mark on the 88th Texas Legislature having witnessed several of the group’s resolutions become law or to go before voters as constitutional amendments in November.
Rogers mentioned Proposition 9, which calls for a cost of living adjustment for retired teachers, along with Proposition 8, which creates a broadband infrastructure to expand high-speed access to remote areas of the state.
“Another of our resolutions, which is near and dear to my heart, called for an increase to the personal needs allowance for nursing home patients on Medicaid,” Rogers said as she explained that Medicaid patients only receive $60 a month for personal needs. “We asked for an increase to $85, but we only got $75. But still, that’s a 25% increase.”
Rogers expressed pleasure in the fact that members of the Texas Silver-Haired Legislature are dedicated individuals who give of their time and their resources to help others.
“We do not work by ourselves,” Rogers said. “We know that. We work in collaboration with other organizations, and I am very proud of the fact that we work in a nonpartisan manner to get things accomplished.”
