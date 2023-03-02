The Paris Wildcats delivered one of their finest defensive efforts of the season in a Tuesday playoff battle with the Carter High School Cowboys, but still fell short in the State 4A Regional Quarterfinal battle. Carter won 65-36.
“We kept them 35 points under what they had been averaging in the playoffs,” said Paris head coach Billy Mack Steed. “They were averaging 100 points a game.”
In the two games prior to the Paris matchup, Dallas Carter, 24-6, had beaten its two opponents by 61 points each.
The Cowboys beat the Community Braves 100 to 31 and whipped Liberty-Eylau 101 to 40.
Mack was pleased with the effort of the team through out the playoffs, particularly with Tuesday’s night’s performance of the Wildcats.
“It was the team defense that allowed us to stay in the game,” Steed said. “The defense slowed Carter down.”
The Carter squad held the height factor, the coach said, noting that the Cowboys have players 6’8” and 6’7.”
“They are tall,” he said.
“I thought we played pretty well,” he said. “The kids played hard.”
The Paris Wildcats end their season at 19-10 with two victories in the state playoffs over Brownboro and Lincon high schools.
“I think we were a pretty good team when we started out and we kept improving all year long,” Steed said.
Steed said he is losing some key players with graduation this year, but still has a good foundation to build on.
“We have some good players coming back for next year,” he said
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.