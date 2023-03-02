Carlton HicksPHS Boys vs Carter 2_28_23-2.jpg

The Paris Wildcats delivered one of their finest defensive efforts of the season in a Tuesday playoff battle with the Carter High School Cowboys, but still fell short in the State 4A Regional Quarterfinal battle. Carter won 65-36.

“We kept them 35 points under what they had been averaging in the playoffs,” said Paris head coach Billy Mack Steed. “They were averaging 100 points a game.”

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

