Paris police receive clean racial profiling report

A state mandated Racial Profiling Report indicates the Paris Police Department did not use racial profiling during traffic stops in 2022 nor receive complaints regarding racial profiling, according to information presented to the Paris City Council at a Monday night meeting.
Based on data collected from every traffic stop, and from a review of the department’s policies and procedures, an outside consultant gave the department passing marks for racial profiling policies, officer training, public education about the complaint process as well as for traffic stop data.
“Based on our analysis, the department is fully in compliance with the law,” said Eric Fritsch of Justice Research Consultants of Denton, Texas.
Of 4,770 traffic stops in 2022, Fritsch said 62% were of White motorists, 29% were Black and 8% Hispanic with the remainder being Asian, Alaskan or Native American. That compares with a city population that is 56% White, 23% Black and 12% Hispanic.
Because data indicated that 99% of the time, officers did not know the race of the person prior to the stop, what happens after the initial stop is analyzed to see the percentage of those given a verbal warning, written warning, a citation or are arrested.
“What we look for is consistency,” Fritsch said, as he noted that of White motorists stopped, 62.8% received a verbal warning with 59.1% of Black motorists and 62.4% of Hispanic motorists receiving verbal warnings while 62.8% White, 17.5% Black and 20.5% Hispanic received citations and 7.2 % White; 13% Black and 5.1% Hispanic motorists were arrested.
Of arrests made, 65.7% were based on outstanding warrants and 32.1% because of penal code violation. Of searches made, 12.2% were White; 18.1% Black and 10% Hispanic with 40.7% based on consent and 26% based on probable cause. Contraband was discovered in 51.5% of all searches and drugs were the most discovered contraband.
In other action at the Monday meeting, the council reauthorized the residential tax abatement program, approved abatements for four additional Paris/Lamar County Habitat for Humanity houses, adopted updated international fire and building codes with local amendments and approved a professional services agreement in the amount of $9,630 for the first phase of a local housing study, the amount to be split three ways with Paris Economic Development Corp and the Philip and Sally Cecil Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.