Residents will see no increase in water rates this year as a result of an outside cost of service study, Paris City Council learned at a Monday night meeting that saw the council give the go ahead to restructure roughly $33.9 million in debt issued in 2013.

The debt restructure move is expected to save the city roughly $1 million a year in debt service payments but will add roughly $4 million in total costs over the next 10 years, according to information Mark McLiney with SAMCO Capital Markets shared. The $1 million payment reduction is expected to go towards the financing of Phase 2 of the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

