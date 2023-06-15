Residents will see no increase in water rates this year as a result of an outside cost of service study, Paris City Council learned at a Monday night meeting that saw the council give the go ahead to restructure roughly $33.9 million in debt issued in 2013.
The debt restructure move is expected to save the city roughly $1 million a year in debt service payments but will add roughly $4 million in total costs over the next 10 years, according to information Mark McLiney with SAMCO Capital Markets shared. The $1 million payment reduction is expected to go towards the financing of Phase 2 of the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
Consultant Chris Ekrut with NewGen Strategies brought the water rate study results, which indicate no residential or commercial increase but did indicate a need to increase the industrial sewer surcharge, a charge to industries that produce a stronger strength sewer waste stream than domestic and commercial users produce.
“We are recommending an annual increase of about $22,000 to just under $50,000,” Ekrut said. “The bulk of that falls on Campbell’s Soup. This year their water charges actually came down so when you look at actual charges it’s going to be a net wash for them.”
The council approved two economic development agreements and residential tax abatements under the 5 In 5 Housing Infill Development Program, one with Cultiv8 Communities for five single family houses at various locations and another with P-Town Property Holding for three triplex and two duplex homes in the 500 block of 20th ST. NE.
In other action, the council approved the release of a lien against property at 245 2nd St NE. in the amount of $3,070.15; increased facade grants for historical commercial properties from $2,500 to $5,000 and for historical residential properties from $1,000 to $2,000; amended an ordinance to require street lights in new developments; and approved a contract with Hayter Engineering for $14,900 to design a sidewalk expansion at the corner of 1st Street SW and Grand Avenue.
