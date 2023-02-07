A physical altercation turned deadly as a 31-year-old Paris man was shot and killed Friday, with the suspect still at large.
Police responded to the shooting at 1:57 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of West Cherry Street and found a man lying in the street with a severe wound to his face, according to a news release.
Witnesses told officers that two men had been in a physical altercation, and one of the men retrieved a rifle from his vehicle and shot the other in the face, according to a release.
The suspect fled before officers arrived, and the wounded man was transported to Paris Regional Health before succumbing to his injuries several hours later, the release stated.
Paris police spokeswoman Alice Webb said next of kin had been notified and confirmed the man's name as Hireal Shawn Rios.
He was pronounced dead by hospital officials at 4:43 p.m. Friday, according to Hannah Baxter, assistant deputy clerk for Justice of the Peace Michael Woodson.
The fatal shooting Friday could be the first homicide of the year in Lamar County.
Police named Dykalen Donnell Douglas, 18, of Paris as a suspect in the shooting and issued a warrant for his arrest Monday, according to Webb.
Douglas is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous, and extreme caution should be used, according to police.
At the time of the shooting, Douglas was driving a red 1997 Chevrolet extended cab pickup with Texas license plate number NZX2705, according to a news release.
If you have any information, contact the Paris Police Department at 903-784-6688 or call the Lamar & Red River County Crime Stoppers at 903-785-8477.
Paris Police Chief Richard Salter declined to comment on the matter.
A GoFundMe donation page has been set up for Rios by his sister Nyelli Rios.
"I have been trying to find the right words, but the truth is there are no right words," wrote Rios's sister Nyelli Rios. "My brother was cold-bloodedly murdered by another individual, whom is walking around freely."
Rios was a father of four, and all proceeds will go toward funeral expenses and help raise his children, according to the fundraiser.
Donations are also accepted through Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, according to the fundraiser.
