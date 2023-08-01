Thousands of children are expected to receive free school supplies, medical physicals and haircuts, among other things, during the first City of Paris Back-to-School Event on Saturday at Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive.
Several city retailers donated products like backpacks, paper, pencils and other things students will need for the upcoming school year, according to Kimmie Snowton, the Paris Police Department’s community outreach officer.
“It’s the things that are on school (supplies) lists that we’re trying to make sure that they have out there for the students to start the school year with,” he said Monday.
Local hair stylists will offer free haircuts, and CitySquare Paris will have a room offering clothing, Snowton confirmed.
“Just trying to make sure as many kids as possible have what they need for school to get started,” he said.
There will also be plenty for children to do while parents wait in line.
“We’ll have water, bounce houses, fun things for kids to do while they’re in line doing everything else that needs to be done,” Snowton said.
Mayor Reginald Hughes said the event’s aim is to help local students succeed.
“Making sure our kids have access to what they need to succeed in school benefits everyone,” Hughes said in a statement. “Educating the next generation to enter the workforce or continue on to higher education helps the entire community, and this is a chance for everyone in the City of Paris to invest in that future.”
The idea for a back-to-school drive originated after several entities joined together to turn their individual back-to-school events into a citywide affair, Snowton said.
Businesses and organizations wishing to participate can contact Snowton at 903-609-9698 or Ashley Dotson at 430-242-0348.
Those wishing to contribute items can drop off donations at My People’s Beauty Supply, 1245 Clarksville St., until 8 p.m. Friday.
The cost of school supplies for each student is more than $1,000 annually, while high school supplies exceed $1,600, according to the annual Huntington Backpack Index.
Texas’s annual sales tax-free weekend is Aug. 11 to Aug. 13. A list of qualifying exemptions is available on the Texas Comptroller’s website at htps://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/98-490.
