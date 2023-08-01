Back 2 School Bash

Preparing for back to school.

Thousands of children are expected to receive free school supplies, medical physicals and haircuts, among other things, during the first City of Paris Back-to-School Event on Saturday at Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive.

Several city retailers donated products like backpacks, paper, pencils and other things students will need for the upcoming school year, according to Kimmie Snowton, the Paris Police Department’s community outreach officer.

