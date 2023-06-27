The Paris Optimist 8U team won the Dixie Youth Baseball Regional Tournament at Woodall Fields, going 6-0 in the tournament. The team now sets its sights on Longview and the State Tournament. The Paris 7U youth team found success this weekend in Bonham, winning the State Tournament and advancing to the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series in Ruston, Louisiana.
Paris’ 8U team clinched the Regional Championship with a 12-1 win against Lindale in four innings. Paris won all but one game in the tournament via run rule.
“It was good,” said shortstop Zayden Patterson. “We played our hardest and our best to beat every team and go to state.”
After posing with his players and showing off shiny rings for the camera, 8U coach Bronson Brown gathered his team near the outfield fence to debrief the tournament. He said he was proud of the way many of the kids played and reminded them that their work isn’t done.
“We played some good teams,” Brown said. “There’s always little things you want to do better in certain situations, but we played good enough and got the job done so it was a good tournament.”
Brown and his team have a week off before the State Tournament begins the weekend of July 7. He said they’ll prepare as they always do, by working on the little things, defining everybodys roles and developing his kids to be the best they can be at their position.
It’s been a successful recipe.
Last year, Brown’s team won the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Patterson was on the championship team and said it is hard to win a world series because the opponents get stronger. But the belief in Paris’ dugout is that if the team plays its best, nobody will beat them.
“If we play our game, keep our kids in the right mindset to do the things that we practice then make the plays when they come to them, we’re a good hitting team, but every kid can have an off day,” Brown said. “We have a lot of good kids so even when somebody’s off we have enough that can pick them up and get the job done.”
