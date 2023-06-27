The Paris Optimist 8U team won the Dixie Youth Baseball Regional Tournament at Woodall Fields, going 6-0 in the tournament. The team now sets its sights on Longview and the State Tournament. The Paris 7U youth team found success this weekend in Bonham, winning the State Tournament and advancing to the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series in Ruston, Louisiana.

Paris’ 8U team clinched the Regional Championship with a 12-1 win against Lindale in four innings. Paris won all but one game in the tournament via run rule.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.