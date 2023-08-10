Graveside services for Patricia Ann Mauldin was held on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Fort Towson Cemetery in Fort. Towson, Oklahoma with Pastor Jim Staggs officiating. Pat passed away on Aug. 3, 2023, in Athens, Texas at the age of 85.
Patricia Ann Mauldin was born on Aug. 1, 1938, in Fort Towson, Oklahoma, the daughter of Terry and Lucille (Robinson) Carroll. She worked as an office manager for Vanity Fair. She was known for volunteering at church and the community center. She was a big help at the Fort Towson homecoming parade, always volunteering her time and talents. She attended the Fort Towson Northside Church of Christ. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Pat enjoyed painting and puzzles, working in her garden and with her flowers. She had two precious yorkies that meant a great deal to her, Precious and Prissy.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Mauldin; father, Terry Carroll; mother, Lucille Tate; stepfather, Morris Tate.
Pat is survived by her three sons, Clayton Wolfe of Waco, Texas, Dennis Wolfe and wife Benita of Terrell, Texas, Jack Brandon and wife Toni of Cooper, Texas; grandchildren, Cody and Kasey Wolfe, Dustin and Kristi Wolfe, Taylor and Eddie George, Tara and Aaron Cunningham, JR and Lea-Ann Tatum, Beth and Clint Preas, Mallory Brandon; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, John Carroll of Allen, Texas and Arthur Clifton Tate of Ft. Towson, Oklahoma; numerous nieces and nephews along with a host of friends.
Family and friends are invited to sign the guest book or send private condolences to the family at praterlampton.com.
Services are being entrusted to Prater-Lampton-Mills & Coffey Funeral Home 216 E. Jackson, Hugo, OK 74743.
