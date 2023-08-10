Patricia Ann Mauldin

Patricia Ann Mauldin

Graveside services for Patricia Ann Mauldin was held on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Fort Towson Cemetery in Fort. Towson, Oklahoma with Pastor Jim Staggs officiating. Pat passed away on Aug. 3, 2023, in Athens, Texas at the age of 85.

Patricia Ann Mauldin was born on Aug. 1, 1938, in Fort Towson, Oklahoma, the daughter of Terry and Lucille (Robinson) Carroll. She worked as an office manager for Vanity Fair. She was known for volunteering at church and the community center. She was a big help at the Fort Towson homecoming parade, always volunteering her time and talents. She attended the Fort Towson Northside Church of Christ. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Pat enjoyed painting and puzzles, working in her garden and with her flowers. She had two precious yorkies that meant a great deal to her, Precious and Prissy.

