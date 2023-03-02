Patricia Diane Hubbard Mar 2, 2023 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Patricia Diane Hubbard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Patricia Diane Hubbard, 62 of Paris, Texas, passed away on Feb. 19, 2023 at her daughter’s home in McKinney.Services celebrating her life will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. for viewing at Peaceful Rest Funeral Home, 624 5th Street NE, Paris, Texas.Funeral services will be Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Faith Tabernacle Church 804 14th Street NE, Paris, Texas. Pastor Charles Wallace.Interment will follow at Little John Cemetery, Paris, Texas.Services are under the direction of Peaceful Rest Funeral Home, Paris, Texas. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Paris News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo men arrested in apartment shootingFrank Denson Wear Jr.FREE TO READ: Man arrested for aggravated sexual assault of childBetty Jane Bolton SmithFREE TO READ: Appraisals come up short; expect higher property valuesFREE TO READ: Paris council OKs trash privatization plansWoman sentenced in theftJimmy D. BurnettGeorge Richard ChapmanRoy Lee Thrasher Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Click here to sign up! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Manage your lists
