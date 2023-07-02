Patsy Ruth Jaynes Merritt, 85, of Paris, formerly Pattonville, passed away June 28, 2023, after a two- month illness.
Patsy was born in Cass County, Texas, on April 30, 1938, the ninth of 10 children to Claud and Achsa Pratt Jaynes. She attended high school and graduated from East Lamar. She married Donald Bob Merritt on May 29, 1959, and they were married one month shy of 60 years when he passed away on April 29, 2019. Together, they had one son, Marty Don Merritt; a host of nieces and nephews that they cared for and helped rear; as well as two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Their home was the place that always had kids running around, having fun, and was a sanctuary for any child who needed them.
Patsy worked for many years at Hayter Engineering, and also cut hay with her husband in the summers for their business. Once she “retired” she still worked part time cleaning houses and providing home health to others, until 2019 when she officially retired due to her husband’s health. The biggest job, and one she loved most, was tending to her yard and even when she moved to an apartment, she still planted flowers, and pulled weeds until her hospitalization (even from her neighbors areas.) If you saw her out, or if she came to your house, she was going to pull any weed she spotted.
Along with gardening, she loved to cook, and hosted huge Sunday dinners for years, she welcomed in anyone that wanted a plate, and sent food to anyone who may need it. When her grandchildren’s mother passed away at a young age, Patsy and Donald Bob stepped in to help finish raising their grandkids. As much as she loved her grandkids, her great- grandchildren were even more loved, she was still having Friday night sleepovers until her recent illness. She leaves a legacy of love and safety for several generations of kids.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Bob; son, Marty; and daughter-in-law Tawana Merritt. Also preceding her in death were seven siblings, sisters, Edna Lee, Sybil Richey, Mary Delf, Margaret Coats and Claudell Powell and brothers, Jay Jaynes and Jim Jaynes. Several nieces and nephews preceded her in death, including special nephews, Darrell and Billy Evans and Curt Woodall.
Patsy leaves behind her two grandchildren, Meagan (Irvin) and Matthew (Brittany) Merritt; three great-grandchildren, Ashytn and Micah Merritt (as well as their mother, Ariel Bickle), and Jazmine Hickson;sisters, Susie (Glenn) Evans and Glynda Woodall. She leaves numerous nieces and nephews, with special mention to Kim Montgomery, Pamelia Parker, Eddy Evans and Brandy Hall.
The family thanks the staff at Legend Healthcare for their care, and for care before her illness, thank you to Signature Home Health staff.
In order to honor Patsy’s final wishes, there will be no viewing or funeral/memorial services. Cremation will be under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
We love you forever, Mawmaw, and know you are finally at peace. Thank you for the love, lessons, and many years of dedication to us all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.