Patsy Ruth Jaynes Merritt, 85, of Paris, formerly Pattonville, passed away June 28, 2023, after a two- month illness.

Patsy was born in Cass County, Texas, on April 30, 1938, the ninth of 10 children to Claud and Achsa Pratt Jaynes. She attended high school and graduated from East Lamar. She married Donald Bob Merritt on May 29, 1959, and they were married one month shy of 60 years when he passed away on April 29, 2019. Together, they had one son, Marty Don Merritt; a host of nieces and nephews that they cared for and helped rear; as well as two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Their home was the place that always had kids running around, having fun, and was a sanctuary for any child who needed them.

