Paris Community Theatre rolls up its sleeves on its 2023-24 season with “The Red Velvet Cake Wars,” a southern-fried comedy by the writing team of Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, this weekend at the Plaza Theater.

Three Verdeen cousins pick the worst time to take over the duties of organizing the annual family reunion in their hometown of Sweetgum, Texas: Gaynelle is in the middle of a nerve-wracking divorce from her cheatining husband; Peaches, a mortuary cosmetologist, is struggling to decide whether or not to declare her long-missing husband dead and move on with her life; and Jimmy Wyvette is working hard to stake a claim on a new widower, despite competition from a neighbor with her eye on him, too. When Gaynelle’s legal woes bring a court-appointed psychologist to the scene and the weather brings a threat of tornadoes, an ill-advised baking challenge further endangers the harmony of the reunion.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.