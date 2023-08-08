Paris Community Theatre rolls up its sleeves on its 2023-24 season with “The Red Velvet Cake Wars,” a southern-fried comedy by the writing team of Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, this weekend at the Plaza Theater.
Three Verdeen cousins pick the worst time to take over the duties of organizing the annual family reunion in their hometown of Sweetgum, Texas: Gaynelle is in the middle of a nerve-wracking divorce from her cheatining husband; Peaches, a mortuary cosmetologist, is struggling to decide whether or not to declare her long-missing husband dead and move on with her life; and Jimmy Wyvette is working hard to stake a claim on a new widower, despite competition from a neighbor with her eye on him, too. When Gaynelle’s legal woes bring a court-appointed psychologist to the scene and the weather brings a threat of tornadoes, an ill-advised baking challenge further endangers the harmony of the reunion.
Directed by Robyn R. Huizinga, the play features Savannah Hubbard, Sabrina Cooper and Lisa Martin as the Verdeen cousins.
Martin, a longtime member of PCT, with many onstage credits, says she loves doing comedy and the transformation into Jimmie Wyvette has been fun and makes it hard to keep a straight face when her co-stars are on a roll.
Cooper, a relative newcomer to the PCT, plays Peaches. Cooper has much more experience with performing live music, and says stage plays are challenging.
“I don’t hate it,” she said, “It’s just been hard. Getting to work with these two, watching us come together as a family has been my favorite part of all this.”
Hubbard is back on stage after a 25-year hiatus. She was in a number of PCT productions back before she started her family. She said her favorite part of the process of mounting this production, in which she plays Gaynelle, has been gaining the confidence to be able to respond to the other actors, rather than just saying lines.
Other members of the cast include Janie Logee, Dick Logee, Sarah Kaminar, Sally Boswell, Kevin Wickersham, Chris Coker, Kathne Dowd and Daniel Martiniz.
The assistant director and costume coordinator is William L. Walker; stage management, Sherri Gribble and Sara Pacifici; backstage crew, Melissa Smith; props coordinator, Dee Jackson; sound design and scenic charge Huizinga; and set design, Andy Johnson. Special acknowledgement goes to Jana Sanders and Platinum Tees for designing the “Whatley’s Western Wear” T-shirt and Screen Graphics for the Hospitality House shirt.
Showtimes for “The Red Velvet Cake War” at the Plaza Theater, north side of the square in downtown Paris are 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m., Sunday. Tickets for “The Red Velvet Cake War’” can be purchased by going to pctonstage.com or calling 903-785-0259.
