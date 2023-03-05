Efforts in retaining and adding new jobs in Paris and Lamar County during the past year resulted in an estimated annual payroll of $6.6 million with a $34 million total impact according to Paris Economic Development Corp executive director Maureen Hammond.
Hammond shared the information at a Paris City Council meeting last week as she delivered the organization’s 2022 annual report.
“We retained 30 jobs, added 130 new jobs with a total capital investment of $26 million,” Hammond said as she shared about PEDC’s efforts in attracting Trison Tarps and Lionshead Tire and Wheel in addition to retaining and adding jobs at Blossom Aerospace.
Because of PEDC efforts since 2020 when Hammond came on board as executive director, 385 jobs have been retained with 460 new jobs created, a total $92 million in capital investment with an annual payroll of $38 million. Efforts equate to an annual impact of $216 million as a result of direct and indirect jobs, payroll, output and tax revenue for direct and secondary impacts.
“I didn’t realize how big that number was,” Hammond told City Council members. “I am really proud of what the organization has accomplished in two-and-a-half-years. We could not have done that without your support.”
Announced July 11, 2022, Trison Tarps, a Canadian-based firm, provides tarps and tarp systems to the trucking and trailer industries. The company constructed a new facility west of Kimberly-Clark on FM 137 and will bring 20 new jobs over the next five years, Hammond said.
The Lionshead Tire and Wheel announcement came Sept. 30, 2022, with plans to construct a 120,000 square-foot facility on 20 acres in the PEDC-owned Northwest Industrial Park, providing 40 new jobs with a $20 million planned investment.
The Blossom Aerospace retention and expansion project was announced March 14, 2002, with the Crosslake-Aerospace purchase of the precision aerospace machine parts manufacturer located in Blossom. The project secured 30 jobs with an estimated 70 new jobs to be created over the next five years along with $3 million in new equipment.
Of 75 possible leads received in 2022, Hammond reported 15 remain open today, 16 are closed with three projects currently in negotiations.
“We received 75 requests for proposals with most of those coming directly from the governor’s office,” Hammond said. “We were eligible to submit on 31 of those.”
Other report highlights include the negotiated purchase of a 123-acre site set to close soon. The addition will add a large non-rail site to the current rail-served sites, the Northwest Industrial Park on Northwest Loop 286 and the Gene Stallings Business Park on Southwest Loop 286, Hammond said.
