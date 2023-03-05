Efforts in retaining and adding new jobs in Paris and Lamar County during the past year resulted in an estimated annual payroll of $6.6 million with a $34 million total impact according to Paris Economic Development Corp executive director Maureen Hammond.

Hammond shared the information at a Paris City Council meeting last week as she delivered the organization’s 2022 annual report.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

