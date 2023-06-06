Peggy S. Bowman, 77, of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, formerly of Paris, passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Lovelace Westside Hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, at the Evergreen Chapel of Evergreen Cemetery with Dr. David Bowman officiating. The family will receive friends at the Evergreen Chapel from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Mrs. Bowman, the daughter of Luther R. Sallee and Lucille Reed Sallee, was born on Jan. 7, 1946, in Lewisville, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Jerrie Beal, Vesta Smith, Reed Sallee, James Sallee, and Velda Black.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Jerry W. Bowman.
Peggy was a talented artist and craftsperson. She loved the Rocky Mountains and being out in nature exploring Rocky Mountain National Park, Grand Teton, Yellowstone, Canadian Rockies, and Vancouver Island.
Peggy attended Richland College. She retired from Texas Instruments and rose from Production Operator, Quality Control Tech, Quality Control Analysis Tech, Scanning Electron Microscope Tech, and Engineering Tech. She was the first female to complete the Texas Instruments Engineering Program. She was a loving joy and extremely generous to family and friends. Peggy loved her four-legged partners, Rebel, Misty, Abby, and Annie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Honorary pallbearers will be; Thomas Bowman, John Bowman, Roger Bowman, Mike Bowman, Phillip Bowman, Don Dennison, and Jim Mullins.
