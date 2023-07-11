Pending Jul 11, 2023 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Becky Sue Smoot, 59, of Biardstown, died on Saturday, July 8, 2023. Bright-Holland Funeral Home.Sherry Ann Doyal, 74, of Paris, died on Saturday, July 8, 2023. Bright-Holland Funeral Home.Robert Lee Relford, 73, of Brookston, died on Sunday, July 9, 2023. Bright-Holland Funeral Home.Thomas Geron Tomblin, 88, of Powderly, died on Monday, July 10, 2023. Bright-Holland Funeral Home.Glennis Marie Boyd, 73, of Arthur City, died on Sunday, July 9, 2023. Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Textiles Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Paris News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMore than 500 expected for Deport festivalJeff ErwinEx-Paris High standout helps team to championshipAsher Lee RayburnGoFundMe account set up for child drowning victimMan jailed on assault chargeMartha Jayne Guest-AndersonPISD names new director of CTEDoris Elaine Edelhauser AllisonNelda Ann Webster Talley Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedAll Red River Valley teams (1) Click here to sign up! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Manage your lists
