Pending May 18, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Walter Joseph Gorzinski, 83, of Paris, died on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Paris News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAnn Marie TschoernerFREE TO READ: Men arrested for child exploitation crimesKarol DavisMarker in place for first Coke served in TexasFormer Panther earns college athletic honorStepping down, but not out of education: Detroit ISD superintendent leaving at end of school yearVela Faye HeadFREE TO READ: Paris picks new leadersFranklin leads way as athletes compete at StateKarol Davis Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Click here to sign up! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.