Bryan Reese Edwards, 56, of Little Elm, formerly of Paris, died on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Bright-Holland Funeral Home.Dr. C. Jean Bailey Campbell, 98, of Paris, died Monday, May 29, 2023. Bright-Holland Funeral Home.Elmerene Vincent Scott Taylor, 96, of Paris, died on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Bright-Holland Funeral Home.Leon Horton, 79, of Royse City, died on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
