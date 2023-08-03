Petunia Fay Basham

Petunia Fay Basham, 96, went to be with her heavenly family on July 29 after a long and difficult fight with dementia. Fay was born on Jan. 15, 1927, to John Loyd Frith and Emma Stiles Frith in Charleston, Texas. Fay attended and graduated from East Delta High School in 1945 as Salutatorian. She was Vice President of her class and Editor of the High School Newspaper. Immediately after graduation she married Ralph Allen Basham of Pacio on May 26, 1945, in Pacio. They had three children, Lloyd born in 1947, Allen born in 1949, and Norman born in 1951. Fay and Ralph farmed in the Pacio community until 1961. It was a hard life, but she never complained. In fact, she made all the boys’ clothes until they became pre-teens. After becoming employed with Hagger Slacks in Greenville, Texas as a seamstress, they moved to Commerce. Prior to her and Ralph’s retirement, and after fulfilling their dreams of sending their sons to college, they returned to the Pacio community and built a home on the same land they had farmed in their early life together.

She was a member of the Rebekah Lodge in Cooper. She was a member of the Pacio Baptist Church in Pacio until moving to Commerce and becoming a member of the First Baptist Church. At the time of her death, she was a member of First Baptist Church in Cooper and loved all her Sunday School class members.

