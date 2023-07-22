Phyllis Maxine Ham Covington

Phyllis Maxine Ham Covington

Phyllis Maxine Ham Covington, a devout Christian, wife, and mother, passed from this earth into eternal heavenly rest on July 20, 2023. Phyllis, age 74, was born in Deport, Texas on Nov. 20, 1948 to Lewis and Lola Ham. She graduated in 1967 from Garland High School. Phyllis married the love of her life, Troy Leon Covington, at Lakewood Baptist Church on Aug. 8, 1967 in Garland, Texas. She enjoyed spending time with her family and gardening and spent hours in the kitchen cooking and baking for her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Lola Ham; granddaughter, Suzanna Landers; and daughters-in-law, Vickie Chennault Covington and Diana Rhoades Covington.

