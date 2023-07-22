Phyllis Maxine Ham Covington, a devout Christian, wife, and mother, passed from this earth into eternal heavenly rest on July 20, 2023. Phyllis, age 74, was born in Deport, Texas on Nov. 20, 1948 to Lewis and Lola Ham. She graduated in 1967 from Garland High School. Phyllis married the love of her life, Troy Leon Covington, at Lakewood Baptist Church on Aug. 8, 1967 in Garland, Texas. She enjoyed spending time with her family and gardening and spent hours in the kitchen cooking and baking for her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Lola Ham; granddaughter, Suzanna Landers; and daughters-in-law, Vickie Chennault Covington and Diana Rhoades Covington.
She is survived by her husband, Leon Covington; her children, Mike Covington, Rosalind Vandiver and husband Rusty, Troy Covington and girlfriend Kelli Johnson, Martha Elliff and companion Hank Clark, James Covington and fiancé Carrie Bailey; grandchildren, Rebekah Cole and husband Nicholas, Caleb Wiley and fiancé Makayla, Ethan, Lola, and Jocelyn Covington, Gavin Cole; and great-grandchildren, Taliyah and Baileigh Edwards, Ezra and Eli Cole, and Xylo Wiley. She is also survived by her brother, Paul Ham and wife Kelly; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and Friends will be hosted at the Fry - Gibbs Funeral Home in Paris, Texas from 3 P.M. to 4 P.M. on Sunday, July 23, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M., Monday the 24th at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Knights of Honor Cemetery in Blossom.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Mike Covington, Troy Covington, James Covington, Rusty Vandiver, Hank Clark and Nicholas Cole.
Online condolences may be sent to the Covington family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
