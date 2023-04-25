Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 69F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Catering to the demand for metal fabricators, the Paris Junior College Board of Regents made several changes Monday to its welding degree and certificates.
Vice President of Workforce Education Michael Erny explained the proposed changes to regents, starting with the addition of a production welding certificate.
“This certificate is in response to the local trailer manufacturers,” he told the board. “We asked them what they needed in their production crew, what skills people needed in order to hire them.”
Erny also detailed the removal of the college’s advanced welding shop technology certificate and the restructure to its welding technology degree and the structural steel and pipe welding certificates.
“It’s really kind of a win-win for students,” he said Monday, noting that students can earn three American Welding Society certifications with the curriculum. “Makes it a nice clean path.”
Several representatives of Dallas-based Pfluger Architects gave a presentation on the construction progress of the Greenville campus’s new 23,000-square-foot workforce training center.
Regents recognized Celia Hagler, of Detroit, and Brendan Batchelder, of Bonham, for receiving national and state academic honors.
Regents also set dates for workshops pertaining to PJC’s upcoming fiscal budget and learning about the state’s possible new performance-based funding model.
President Pam Anglin issued reports on graduation, various May events and an update on the Greenville campus’s airframe mechanics program.
“This has been just an exceptional year all across, with students that have had academic success, just everywhere,” Anglin told the board during her reports. “It’s been a really great, great, group of students.”
Anglin said, under House Bill 8, which she expects to become law, PJC may see a decrease in state funding for dual-credit students.
“We’ll see a cut,” Anglin informed the regents. “Dual-credit is 49% of our enrollment right now. We’re going to have to be prepared to find the faculty to deliver the dual-credit, we’re going to have to find some new and creative ways to deliver.”
Before adjournment, the regents accepted the resignations of Educational Opportunity Center advisers Heather Shaw and Maria Zuniga; and the retirement of mathematics faculty Jeffrey Norris.
