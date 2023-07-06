Paris Junior High Principal Kristi Callihan is among the 50 school leaders from across Texas selected as the 2023 cohort of educators to attend summer institutes at the Principals’ Center at the Harvard Graduate School of Education sponsored by the Charles Butt Foundation, a nonprofit pursuing equitable and prosperous futures for all Texans through education and community partnerships.

With these new cohorts, the Charles Butt Foundation will have paid for more than 1,500 educators to attend training at Harvard through the Raising School Leaders program, an initiative designed to develop stronger school leaders who will enhance the quality of education across Texas. The foundation covers expenses for the attendees including tuition, travel, hotel and other discretionary costs for a total investment of more than $10 million since the program’s inception.

Attendees, including individual principals as well as campus teams, will participate in one of two weeklong workshops on leadership development, coaching or school turnaround led by Harvard faculty and other national and international experts. Each program is designed to inspire, challenge and empower school leaders to bring lasting impact to their campuses and communities, the entire state of Texas, and beyond.

“Great teachers, along with strong school and district leaders, represent the most significant influencers of academic achievement and supportive culture,” said Tim Miller, director of leadership development at the foundation. “Our alumni often report that their Harvard experience is the best professional development they have ever experienced and that they return to their campuses energized, inspired and empowered to make meaningful change that benefits all students.”

For this summer’s institutes, preference was given to school leaders from districts that were considered rural or had a student enrollment of less than 5,000.

“As demographics shift in Texas, we recognize that the needs of schools in rural and smaller districts are unique. Creating a space for school leaders in rural and smaller districts to find commonalities, problem solve, and build a network of support is an important component of this year’s Raising School Leaders program,” Miller said.

Following the Harvard Institutes for Higher Education, attendees remain a part of the program’s statewide network of school leaders and are empowered to work together to create change at the campus and district levels. Alumni are sponsored to attend the organization’s biannual leadership symposium and receive continuous support and professional development.

A list of all cohort members from across Texas can be found at charlesbuttfdn.org/leadership/50-school- leaders-selected-for-harvard-institutes/.

To learn more about the foundation, go to CharlesButtFdn.org.