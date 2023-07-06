Paris Education Foundation handed out scholarships recently in a ceremony at Paris High School. The 2023 recipients and the scholarship they received are: Noah Allen - Texas Tomorrow Fund; Kaylee Allison - Ann & Paul Trull; Jackson Alsup - Steve Nash; Kaitlyn Arredondo - Rachel & Judge Henry Braswell; Conner Avery - Barbara Hagood Kohls Memorial; Carter Benson - J.T. Davis/Jeff Davis and Berry, Barnett, Fagan & Lively Honor Graduate Honorarium; Traniece Bizzell - John C. Amis/Tony Benningfield; Azhia Black - I Love Paris; Heidi Boss - Crockett Parent Association; Makina Cass - Allyson Fasken; Anahy Cruz - Crime Stoppers; Gabriella Damian - Conley Marie Bills; Jazzlyn Dangerfield - Dr. & Mrs. Ifteqar Syed; Kathryn De la Garza - PHS Classes of 1966, 1968 & 1969; Diana Farfan - Pat Barbee; Aaron Farren - PHS Band Boosters; McKinsey Finney - Lamar Cunty Head Start; Jameiya Fuller - Loren Stephens; Piedad Gonzalez - Thomas S. Justiss; KeShanti Gordon - Crime Stoppers; Sophia Hamer - Paris Education Foundation and Ruth Ann & Gene Stallings Honor Graduate Honorarium; Leilin Hamner - Paul Chelius/Brent Moore; Ella Harper - Eddie Clement and Frances Arnold Ellis Honor Graduate Honorarium; Preston Harper - Martha & Gordon Strom and Mary and Paul Harmon; Jordan Harris - PHS Classes of 1958 & 1959; Brody Holleman - Hardy Moore and Tom Wells Honor Graduate Honorarium; Keyli Holt - Nell & Raymond Armstrong; Kathryn Hoog - Marvin Gibbs and Raymond E. Berry Honor Graduate Honorarium; Angelina Ibarra - Dr. James Clifford; Alexis Jackson - Louis B. Williams; J’Nyria Jefferson - Jo Ann Parkman; A’sriana Johnson - Coach Jeff Chapman; Johnathan Jones - Paul Stuart; Payten Kennedy - Ann & Si Weiler; Christina Knight - Ginna & Dr. Larry Walker; Chyna Lee - Thomas S. Justiss; Jocalyn Leija - PHS Class of 1953; Evelin Lopez - Pat Barbee; Grace Lowry - Association of Texas Professional Educators; Kiley Martinez - PHS Classes of 1960, 1961 & 1962; Ainsley Mathieu - Paris Education Foundation; Kadyn McDonald - Zoe White Rains; Preston McFadden - Irene & Floyd Weger; Devyn McGuire - Homer Thornton; Jordy Mendoza - Dr. & Mrs. Ifteqar Syed; Maci Meyer - Pamela Jean Kyle; Madison Meyer - Pamela Jean Kyle; Deartrous Moody - Chandler Sikes; Grace Moore - Paris Education Foundation; Jagger Moore - Bellamy Cup; Angelo Moreland - Joan Mathis/June & Kermit Reese/Judy Johnson/Ralph Rodgers; Alyssa Murray - Zoe White Rains; Elise Napier - Elaine Ballard and PHS Classes of the 1930’s Honor Graduate Honorarium; Anlyn Newberry - Frank Homer and Dee Cunningham Honor Graduate Honorarium; Zeel Patel - Andy Brewer; Brook Patrick - Pat Barbee; Alexa Perrin - Paris Education Foundation; Abigail Perry - Carol & Robert High; Cameron Powell - Ginna & Dr. Larry Walker; Natalia Ramon - Mary Tankursley; Reece Reavis - Georgia & Walter Bassano; Vontarius Roberts - Thomas S. Justiss; Julieta Rodriguez - I Love Paris; Lizette Rodriguez - Thomas S. Justiss; Patrick Roland - Paris Education Foundation; Samantha Salazar - PHS Class of 1951; Kaylha Sanchez - Imy & Bobby Walters; Keiariah Savage - First Presbyterian Church of Paris; Kayglen Shelton - Rosemary Garret Welch/John Welch Jr.; Cornelius Sims Jr. - Thomas S. Justiss; Jayden Sims - Charles Taylor; Sophie Stone - Frank Homer and Raymond Berry Honor Graduate Honorarium; Sidney Threadgill - Thomas Justiss Family Association; Ava Tidwell - J.T. Davis/PEF Golf Tournament; Madelyn Tullos - Pat Barbee and PHS Class of 1967 Honor Graduate Honorarium; Korbyn Vaughn - Larry Wayne Pulliam; Lucy Walter - Nell & Raymond Armstrong and Jim Brunette Honor Graduate Honorarium; Sierra Whitley - Paris Education Foundation; Jakiya Williams - Frances Arnnold Ellis; Christian Wilson - Eddie Clement; Jonathan Young - Dottie & Ron Billman; and Alejandro Zarza - Jerry Bawcum. Due to the generosity of its donors and successful fundraisers, Paris Education Foundation has awarded $2,308,444 in student scholarships since 1989.The foundation website is pariseducationfoundation.org.
Paris Junior High Principal Kristi Callihan is among the 50 school leaders from across Texas selected as the 2023 cohort of educators to attend summer institutes at the Principals’ Center at the Harvard Graduate School of Education sponsored by the Charles Butt Foundation, a nonprofit pursuing equitable and prosperous futures for all Texans through education and community partnerships.
With these new cohorts, the Charles Butt Foundation will have paid for more than 1,500 educators to attend training at Harvard through the Raising School Leaders program, an initiative designed to develop stronger school leaders who will enhance the quality of education across Texas. The foundation covers expenses for the attendees including tuition, travel, hotel and other discretionary costs for a total investment of more than $10 million since the program’s inception.
Attendees, including individual principals as well as campus teams, will participate in one of two weeklong workshops on leadership development, coaching or school turnaround led by Harvard faculty and other national and international experts. Each program is designed to inspire, challenge and empower school leaders to bring lasting impact to their campuses and communities, the entire state of Texas, and beyond.
“Great teachers, along with strong school and district leaders, represent the most significant influencers of academic achievement and supportive culture,” said Tim Miller, director of leadership development at the foundation. “Our alumni often report that their Harvard experience is the best professional development they have ever experienced and that they return to their campuses energized, inspired and empowered to make meaningful change that benefits all students.”
For this summer’s institutes, preference was given to school leaders from districts that were considered rural or had a student enrollment of less than 5,000.
“As demographics shift in Texas, we recognize that the needs of schools in rural and smaller districts are unique. Creating a space for school leaders in rural and smaller districts to find commonalities, problem solve, and build a network of support is an important component of this year’s Raising School Leaders program,” Miller said.
Following the Harvard Institutes for Higher Education, attendees remain a part of the program’s statewide network of school leaders and are empowered to work together to create change at the campus and district levels. Alumni are sponsored to attend the organization’s biannual leadership symposium and receive continuous support and professional development.
