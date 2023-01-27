All information from police and jail records:
Clarksville woman charged with shooting at estranged husband
A 37-year-old Clarksville woman was held Friday on a bond totaling $25,000 for a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Paris police responded to a disturbance at 7:33 a.m. Thursday at the Paris Police Department, where a person reported that his estranged wife followed him in her vehicle before shooting at him.
Police responded to look for both vehicles initially, but the man drove to the Paris Police Department and met with officers, who observed a bullet hole in the vehicle behind the driver's door.
The man reported he had recently separated from his wife, and an earlier disturbance between the two led to the wife following the man while on his way to work.
The woman reportedly pointed a pistol at him and fired while he was driving to the Paris Police Department after he noticed he was being followed.
The woman was located in Clarksville and later transferred to the Paris city jail and booked before being placed in Lamar County Jail.
No injuries were reported.
Woman arrested for parole violation warrant
A 30-year-old Paris woman was held Friday on no bond for a warrant charging her with a parole violation.
Paris police responded to a disturbance at 10:09 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of N.E. 16th Street, where they found the woman.
She is on parole for an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle conviction.
Police receive report of possible fraud
Paris police met with a person who reported possible fraud at 1:06 p.m. Thursday in the Paris Police Department lobby.
The person reported receiving a phone call from a Wal-Mart employee, who told the person that a zippered pouch was found with their identification information inside.
The person retrieved their belongings and found six pieces of identification belonging to them and a family member.
The person told police that they did not own the zippered pouch and did not know how the items ended up in the pouch.
The investigation is ongoing.
Man arrested after admitting shooting gun
A 45-year-old Paris man was held Friday on a bond totaling $10,000 for a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Paris police responded to a disturbance at 12:40 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of N.E. 20th Street, where they arrested the man.
He was reported arriving at the residence with a pistol and demanding to speak to his wife.
The person reported that the man fired one bullet into the ground before he left, and the man returned to the scene when officers were still taking their report.
He admitted to officers that he fired the pistol during their altercation and was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
No injuries were reported.
Calls For Service: Paris police responded to 57 calls for service and arrested three people Thursday.
