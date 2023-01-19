Man arrested for parole violation
A 46-year-old Paris man was held Wednesday on no bond for a warrant charging him with a parole violation.
He was arrested by Paris police at 8:39 a.m. Wednesday at his residence in the 300 block of Northwest 12th Street, and booked at the Paris city jail before being transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Man arrested for probation violation
A 60-year-old Paris man was held Wednesday on no bond for a probation warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance.
Known for having a warrant out for his arrest, the man was apprehended by Paris police at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Price Street.
He was booked into Paris city jail before being transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Blossom man arrested for probation violation
A 48-year-old Blossom man was held Wednesday on no bond for multiple
The time of his arrest was unknown at publication, but the man was seen and arrested by Paris police at a residence in the 1000 block of Northeast Fifth Street.
He is on probation for a conviction of possessing a controlled substance, more than one gram but less than four.
The man was booked into Paris city jail before his transfer to Lamar County Jail.
Crime Stoppers information aids in arrest of wanted Paris man
A 23-year-old Paris man was held Wednesday on unknown bonds for two counts of possession of marijuana, more than four ounces but less than five pounds, and multiple warrants charging him with violating his probation.
Paris police received information through Crime Stoppers that the man was at a residence in the 2900 block of Clarksville Street.
He was located and arrested on warrants charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than one gram but less than four; and two counts of possession of marijuana, more than four ounces but less than five pounds.
He is on probation for the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge after a deferred judgment and also undergoing bond forfeiture for the charge of possession of a controlled substance and one of the counts of marijuana possession.
Officers found contraband during his arrest and obtained a warrant to search the residence, locating more than one pound of marijuana, which led to the second count of possession.
Bond information was not known at the time of publication. He was booked into Paris city jail before being transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls For Service: Paris police responded to 82 calls for service and arrested nine people on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.