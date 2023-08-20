Police briefs are compiled from local law enforcement press releases. All suspects listed are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
One man arrested for parole violation
At 7:40 a.m., Thursday, officers were on patrol in the 600 block of Bonham Street when they observed Dearius Hawthorne, who was known to have an outstanding warrant for parole violation. Hawthorne was positively identified and was arrested without incident for the warrant.
Woman arrested for trespass, possession of unprescribed drugs
At 9:04 a.m., Thursday, an officer was dispatched to a call of criminal trespass in the 800 block of 40th Street SE. The complainant advised that Erica Vickers was in front of the house and that there was an active trespass warning and an active protective order against her.
Upon the officer’s arrival, Vickers was observed to be standing on the front porch of the residence. Since this was a violation of the protective order in place as well as a previous criminal trespass warning, Vickers was placed under arrest for violation of a protective order.
During booking, Vickers was found to be in possession of prescription narcotics that she had no prescription for. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance as well.
Woman arrested on outstanding warrant
On Thursday evening, a Paris police officer was dispatched to the 3400 block of W. Houston Street where he made contact with Carley Cooper. Cooper had an outstanding warrant for her arrest for the charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.
She was arrested and booked without incident.
Man arrested for family violence/assault
Friday morning, officers responded to a disturbance call in the 700 block of Eighth Street SE.
Officers observed a male subject, identified as Jason Garrison, beating on the apartment door. Officers made contact with a person inside who advised that Garrison was a family member who lived at the residence. Garrison had been drinking and had assaulted multiple people by pushing them and throwing them into a bathtub.
Garrison was arrested for family violence/assault causing bodily injury. He was booked without incident.
Calls For Service: Officers made eight traffic stops, 10 adult arrests and answered 87 calls for service Thursday.
