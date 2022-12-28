Paris man arrested on warrants
A 21-year-old Paris man was held Wednesday on bonds totaling $11,000 for a criminal trespass charge and warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and burglary of a habitation.
Paris police responded to a possible vehicle burglary at 8:03 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Houston Street, where a person reported the man walking back and forth in front of their residence and asleep in a vehicle on the property.
An officer woke the man, who said he was looking for a warm place to sleep.
He was found to have two warrants for possessing drug paraphernalia and a felony warrant for burglary of a habitation, where he is charged with being an accomplice to a theft of a power generator that occurred last month.
He was arrested and booked into city jail for the drug paraphernalia warrants before being transferred to Lamar County Jail.
Police investigate burglary
Paris police responded to a burglary of an uninhabited home at 9:13 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Hearon Street.
The owner reported over $2,000 worth of assorted furniture, including two heaters, were missing.
The back doorframe was broken, and tool marks on the door and frame were consistent with someone using a crowbar or other tool to gain entry.
Police investigate stolen check, forgery of financial instrument
Paris police spoke with a man at 3:07 p.m. Friday, who said he found an unrecognized transaction for $487.36 after looking at bank records online.
The man said he went to his bank in the 600 block of Clarksville Street and was shown footage of two people cashing checks in the drive-thru.
He told police he recognized one of the individuals as someone that works for him.
The matter is being investigated as two offenses: stealing a stolen check and forgery of a financial instrument.
Police investigating burglary
Paris police responded to a burglary of an apartment at 9:59 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Stone Avenue.
A person reported multiple items stolen earlier in the evening, including a green Coach purse, iPad Pro, MacBook Air and several Kendra Scott necklaces, all valued over $2,800.
The person said there were no signs of forced entry, and the report is being investigated through the apartment's security cameras.
Police investigate stolen motorcycle
Paris police responded to a burglary in the 300 block of Northwest 19th Street, where a man reported a red motorcycle stolen.
The man told police that the owner of the residence was incarcerated, and he periodically checks on the residence during his absence.
Man reports being threatened by men with guns
Paris police met with a man at 8:04 a.m. Saturday, who said he was threatened by men with guns in the 200 block of North Main Street.
The man reported that a man brandished a gun while hanging out of a vehicle window before both the vehicle's occupants exited with guns.
The man said he opened his vehicle's trunk to retrieve his gun when the suspects unarmed themselves and wanted to fight instead.
The man told police he did not know the cause and wanted to document what happened in case of future issues.
Man reports being hit by vehicle
Paris police responded to a security check at 7:58 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of Bonham Street that resulted in an investigation of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
A man reported being hit by a vehicle driven by a known person, and a convenience store provided surveillance footage of the event.
Police investigate multiple burglarized vehicles
Paris police responded to a motor vehicle call at 11:15 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of East Price Street, where a man and woman reported items stolen from both their vehicles.
The woman told police she was missing a debit card, and the man later reported that his vehicle was broken into last month and believed his 380-caliber Ruger pistol was stolen during the burglary.
Man arrested for meth possession, traffic warrants
A 48-year-old Paris man was held Tuesday on a bond totaling $2,500 for a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram.
Paris police initiated a traffic stop at 2:42 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Southeast 17th Street for expired registration.
A computer check returned three municipal court warrants, and the man consented to a search of his vehicle, where an officer found a syringe containing methamphetamine.
He was booked into city jail for the warrants before being transferred to Lamar County Jail.
Man arrested for resisting arrest after following woman
A 62-year-old Paris man was held Wednesday on bonds totaling $12,500 for charges of resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated, third or more.
Paris police responded to a call at 12:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of West Kaufman Street after a woman reported that a man followed her vehicle to a parking lot and tried to open her locked vehicle.
She reported that the man said he needed help for his dog, but when police arrived, an officer observed the man get out of his car and attempt to open a different vehicle.
Police said the man ignored all commands and was eventually arrested and booked into city jail before being transferred to Lamar County Jail.
Police investigate aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief
Paris police responded to a disturbance at 6:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of S.E. 13th Street and are investigating the disorder as aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.
A man reported that his girlfriend tried to run him over in a vehicle after she backed up in a parking lot and accelerated forward quickly toward him.
He said he ran out of the way, but she rammed the back bumper of his parked vehicle, jumping a stop block and into a fence.
The man reported that their two children were inside her vehicle.
Homeless man arrested on warrant after squatting in PJC room
A 43-year-old Paris man is being held Wednesday on no bond for a warrant charging him with violating his parole.
Paris police responded to a criminal trespass call at 7:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of S.E. 24th Street to assist Paris Junior College police with a man occupying one of the college's rooms.
The man responded to an officer's knock on the door and told police that he had been living in the room for multiple days.
A computer check ran on the man returned with a felony parole violation warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
He was arrested and booked into the city jail before being transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls For Service: Paris police responded to 382 calls for service and arrested 14 people from Thursday to Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.