Idabel man arrested for controlled substance and property theft
A 36-year-old Idabel, Okla., man held Thursday is awaiting arraignment for charges of possession of a controlled substance and theft of property.
No further details are available at this time.
Police respond to gunshots
Paris police responded to multiple gunshots at 8:42 p.m. Wednesday near the 2900 block of Clark Lane.
The officer was on patrol when he heard approximately six to eight gunshots, who informed a dispatch officer, who confirmed receiving several calls regarding the shots.
Police determined an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Clarksville Street was the exact location and discovered two large trash bags of marijuana and several unoccupied vehicles with bullet damage.
There were no reports of injuries or arrests.
Hugo teen arrested for possession of THC wax, marijuana
A 19-year-old Hugo teenager was held Thursday on bonds totaling $5,500 for charges of possession of a controlled substance, more than two but less than four grams, and possession of marijuana, less than two ounces.
Paris police initiated a traffic stop at 1:43 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Northeast Third Street for a defective center brake light.
While speaking with the driver, the officer smelled an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle and asked to search the vehicle.
The driver consented to a search, and the officer found drug paraphernalia, marijuana and THC wax.
Woman arrested for meth possession
A 36-year-old Paris woman is being held Thursday on a bond totaling $7,500 for a possession of a controlled substance charge.
Paris police initiated a traffic stop at 2:23 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Clarksville Street for a defective tag light.
The woman was a passenger in the vehicle and consented to a search of her purse, where officers found a glass pipe and a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
She was booked into city jail and later transferred to Lamar County Jail.
Calls For Service: Paris police responded to 62 calls for service and arrested two people Wednesday.
