All information from police and jail records:
Woman arrested for Dallas County warrant
A 47-year-old Paris woman was held Friday on no bond for a Dallas County warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram but less than four.
She was arrested at 10:43 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Graham Street after Paris police initiated a traffic stop over a defective brake light.
The woman, a rear passenger in the vehicle, was booked and transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Stolen vehicle found in vacant lot
A stolen vehicle was found by Paris police while patrolling at 12:35 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Northeast Sixth Street.
An officer observed the unoccupied 2005 Dodge 1500 pickup truck in an overgrown vacant lot, and a check on the license plate found it reported stolen by Carrollton, Tex., police.
Police towed the vehicle to the Paris Police Department for processing.
Man arrested for stolen gun, marijuana
A 21-year-old Paris man was held Friday on no bond for charges of firearm theft, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana and a parole violation.
He was arrested at 4:40 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Northeast Third Street after Paris police initiated a traffic stop for a defective brake light.
The officer smelled marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle and found a bag of marijuana and a pink camouflage semi-automatic handgun during a search.
A check on the gun found it reported stolen with Euless, Tex., police, and the front-seat passenger eventually claimed ownership of the weapon and marijuana.
He was arrested and booked into city jail before being transferred to the Lamar County Jail, where he was charged with violating parole.
Woman arrested for drug possession, warrant
A 37-year-old Paris woman was held Friday awaiting arraignment for a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and a municipal court warrant charging her with expired vehicle registration.
She was arrested at 8:22 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Austin Street after Paris police initiated a traffic stop for a defective brake light.
An officer observed her vehicle in the 1200 block of Clarksville Street and followed the woman two blocks before stopping her in the 1000 block of East Austin Street.
The woman told the officer that there was a burnt marijuana roach in the vehicle, and she held it for the officer to see.
After being requested to exit the vehicle, the officer found methamphetamine inside a cigarette pack the woman was holding.
Dispatch also informed the officer that the woman had an outstanding warrant for a traffic ticket.
She was arrested and booked into city jail, where she is awaiting arraignment and transfer to Lamar County Jail.
Calls For Service: Paris police responded to 58 calls for service and arrested eight people Thursday.
