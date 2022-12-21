All information from police and jail records:
Police investigate burglary of Paris business
Paris police responded to a report of a burglarized business at 8:10 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
A person reported that he arrived at the business to find doors and desk drawers open and close to $1,000 worth of power tools and other stolen.
Police believe the burglar broke a lock off an overhead door on the south side of the building before leaving through a different overhead door.
The investigation is ongoing.
Woman reports felonious forgery
Paris police responded to a theft call at 4:27 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Northwest 15th Street.
A woman reported that two checks were missing from her checkbook and that her bank confirmed a known person had written three checks at Walmart totaling more than $500.
The investigation is ongoing.
Woman reports unauthorized transactions
Paris police responded to a report of fraud at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Washington Street.
A woman told an officer that two unauthorized transactions occurred on her Lone Star benefits card Monday, totaling $488, and that the charges were made in Orlando, Fla., and in Wisconsin.
The investigation is ongoing.
Teen arrested for meth possession, drug paraphernalia
An 18-year-old Paris teenager was held Wednesday awaiting arraignment for charges of possessing a controlled substance, more than 4 grams but less than 200, and drug paraphernalia.
Paris police initiated a traffic stop at 5:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Southwest 12th Street after recognizing the driver, who had warrants for his arrest.
The teen, a passenger in the vehicle, was discovered to have methamphetamine on her person and a pipe in her jacket.
Both individuals were placed under arrest and transferred to the Paris city jail.
The teen will be transferred to the Lamar County Jail after arraignment.
A third-degree felony, she faces up to 20 years in prison and a maximum $10,000 fine.
Security check leads to meth arrest
A 34-year-old Paris man was held Wednesday awaiting arraignment on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram.
Paris police conducted a security check at 9:55 p.m. Tuesday in the Lake Crook area and made consensual contact with the man, who was located in a "blacked out" vehicle.
The man consented to a search, where an officer found methamphetamine in his coat pocket.
He was booked into the Paris city jail and awaits transfer to Lamar County Jail for arraignment.
Theft reported at storage facility
Paris police responded at 3:01 a.m. Wednesday to a theft report in the 2800 block of Southeast 3rd Street.
A man told an officer that the lock on his storage unit had been cut, and approximately 800 scaled NASCAR model cars, a display case, a box car model train and a 55-inch TV had been stolen.
The storage unit has security cameras, and the investigation is ongoing.
Calls For Service: Paris police responded to 63 calls for service and arrested six people Tuesday.
