POLICE BRIEFS: Teen girl reports being strangled From Staff Reports Feb 3, 2023 Feb 3, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago

Paris Police Department

All information from police and jail records:

Teen girl reports being strangled

An 18-year-old woman reported being strangled and threatened to Paris police at 2:05 a.m. Thursday inside Paris Regional Health's emergency room.

She reported that her 25-year-old boyfriend had strangled her before threatening to assault her with a hammer earlier that morning during an argument.

The investigation is ongoing.

Calls For Service: Paris police responded to 61 calls for service and arrested five people Thursday.
