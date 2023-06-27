Police briefs are compiled from local law enforcement press releases. All suspects listed are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
One man arrested on outstanding warrants
At 4;26 a.m. Saturday, officers who were suspicious of a person found in the 1800 block of Bonham Street made contact with Daylan Trey Copeland. Copeland was found to have outstanding misdemeanor warrants. He was taken into custody.
During a post arrest pat-down, Copeland was found to be in possession of narcotics. He was subsequently charged with possession of a controlled substance, booked and placed in jail.
Paris man arrested on charge of felony theft
On Friday, officers responded to a shoplifter call in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue. They took Jason Lee Estep into custody for a theft/shoplifting, at that location. Estep was found to have two prior convictions for theft and was subsequently filed on for theft under $2,500 with two prior convictions, a felony. He was transported to booking and transported to Lamar County Jail.
Traffic stop leads to arrest for narcotics
At 9:24 a.m., Friday, officers stopped a vehicle in the 1800 block of Bonham Street for a traffic violation and made contact with Kanavis Trigg. Trigg had an outstanding traffic warrant. He was arrested on the warrant.
During booking narcotics, specifically ecstacy pills, were located in Trigg’s wallet. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance as well.
Woman charged with drug possession
At 2:39 p.m., Monday, officers made a traffic stop in the 1900 block of Clarksville Street for traffic violations. They made contact with the driver, Elizabeth Cole, and found her to have an outstanding warrant.
A subsequent search of Cole’s vehicle netted numerous prescription drugs that were not prescribed to her. Cole was charged with the initial warrant, two charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug.
She was booked and transported to the department for booking.
Investigation continues into business burglary
Officers responded to a burglary of a business call in the 2400 block of N. Main Street Monday morning.
The suspect(s) had entered a closed business and took cash. There were no signs of forced entry.
The investigation is ongoing.
Reminder: Fireworks illegal in the City of Paris
The City of Paris wishes to remind all citizens of Paris and Lamar County that the possession of or use of fireworks is prohibited within the City of Paris by ordinance. Use of fireworks may result in a fine of up to $2,000 and the confiscation of the fireworks in possession.
Calls For Service: Paris police officers made 35 traffic stops, 14 arrests and answered 209 calls for service Friday to Sunday. On Monday, officers made three arrests, and answered 102 calls for service.
