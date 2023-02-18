“PoorBoy” Edwin L. Loftin

“PoorBoy” Edwin L. Loftin

“PoorBoy” Edwin L. Loftin, 76, of Powderly, passed away on Feb. 7, 2023 at Medical City-Plano. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at 2 P.M. in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. U.S. Army Funeral Detail will conduct military honors.

Mr. Loftin was born on July 31, 1946 in Sumner, Texas. a son of James “Cowboy” and Maurine Adams Loftin. He was a Baptist, a mechanic and served in the U.S. Army. He owned PoorBoy’s radiator and garage for 50 years in the Paris-Garland area. He loved fishing.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.