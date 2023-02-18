“PoorBoy” Edwin L. Loftin, 76, of Powderly, passed away on Feb. 7, 2023 at Medical City-Plano. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at 2 P.M. in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. U.S. Army Funeral Detail will conduct military honors.
Mr. Loftin was born on July 31, 1946 in Sumner, Texas. a son of James “Cowboy” and Maurine Adams Loftin. He was a Baptist, a mechanic and served in the U.S. Army. He owned PoorBoy’s radiator and garage for 50 years in the Paris-Garland area. He loved fishing.
Mr. Loftin is survived by his spouse, Kathy Reaves Loftin; children, Donna Loftin, Melissa Loftin, Edwin “Bubba” Loftin Jr. and Sandra, Christie Winton and husband Donnie, Amanda Winton and husband, Jascen and Billy Loftin and Lori; grandchildren, Justin, Jamie, Jeremy, Kelcey, Jordan, Madison, Aaron, Joseph, Matthew, Shawn, Emily, Dylan, Luke, Makalyla, Kali, Madelyn, Carolann and Zachary; great grandchildren, Kaylee, Kennedy, Wyatt, Kasey, Braydon, Abbey and Becca; brothers, Bobby Loftin and wife Betty, Harold Loftin and wife Dean; and a sister, Betty Govea and husband, Domingo and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James “Cowboy” Loftin and Maurine Adams Hilliard; and Mom and Pop; and a sister, Vela Loftin.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
