In an attempt to cut the call load of a patrol force that is down 17 officers, Police Chief Richard Salter has initiated a telephone reporting unit at the Paris Police Department with plans to introduce an on-line self reporting software system soon.
With police shortages throughout the nation, and with the difficulty departments face in recruiting possible candidates to take the civil service examination, Salter said there is no way he expects to fill those vacancies anytime soon.
“We’ve got to be thinking outside the box because we know we are not going to be able to hire 17 officers this year,” Salter said Friday. “We just can’t get those numbers of applicants.”
With funds already in the department budget for 17 officer salaries, Salter said he has hired the first community service officer for a telephone reporting unit to manage non-emergency calls for services that can be addressed by phone rather than dispatching a uniformed patrol officer.
Within the next six months, Salter said he plans to implement Coplogic, an on-line reporting software system currently in use by the Dallas Police Department.
“It is super user friendly and walks you through step by step,” Salter said. “If someone gets a bicycle stolen, or their car burglarized and there’s no evidence or anything like that, they can get online and start entering the date, time, etc.”
Two weeks ago, Salter hired former retired detective Chris Bean and expects to add others to the telephone reporting unit as needed. Community service officers are not peace officers as defined by the Code of Criminal Procedure and have no authority to detain or arrest offenders, Salter said.
“He’s actually setting up the program,” Salter said of Bean. “I gave him the guidelines, said ‘here’s what we want to do,’ and he’s the one making it work.”
Basically, community service officers receive, manage and report-non-emergency calls for service, including calls in which an offense is not actually occurring and the suspect is not subject to immediate apprehension, according to job description information furnished by the chief.
Officers will be expected to serve as a resource to the community, providing information and assistance as needed, preparing clear and concise reports with accompanying documentation, responding to walk-in complaints, redirecting callers to other agencies when appropriate and assisting citizens in drafting criminal complaints.
At a Feb 13 Paris City Council meeting, both Salter and City Manager Grayson Path informed the Council of steps the department is taking to recruit officers but painted a disturbing picture of the situation including the fact there are few applicants and a costly process to put a new officer on the streets.
“There’s a two to three month process to advertise for a test, a two to three month process involved with testing, psychological background and interviews and then six months in the academy and then another three months training with another officer,” Path said of the 15 to 17 months it takes to put an officer on the street at a cost in excess of $20,000, not including entry level salary.
In response to the shortage, and in an attempt to both retain and attract officers, the Council implemented a $10,000 sign-on bonus, up from $5,000, authorized up to $1,000 in moving expense reimbursement, increased certification pay and authorized lateral seniority pay to attract experienced officers.
Salter said at the meeting he plans to begin a nationwide recruitment campaign.
