In an attempt to cut the call load of a patrol force that is down 17 officers, Police Chief Richard Salter has initiated a telephone reporting unit at the Paris Police Department with plans to introduce an on-line self reporting software system soon.

With police shortages throughout the nation, and with the difficulty departments face in recruiting possible candidates to take the civil service examination, Salter said there is no way he expects to fill those vacancies anytime soon.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.