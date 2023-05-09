More than 1,000 children in Lamar and Delta counties received free books from local retired teachers as part of the annual Children’s Book Project, a statewide effort to overcome access barriers and ensure every child has a book to read at home.
Dozens of retired teachers from the Lamar-Delta Retired Teachers and School Employees Association read to every school in the two counties, including Fannindel Independent School District in Ladonia, said Mary Snell, the legislative chairperson for the organization.
Snell said the project, which saw 1,140 students take home a book this year, was possible due to donations from Paris Regional Health and the retired educators of the association.
“The auxiliary of the hospital makes a donation to us each year for that book project,” Snell said. “The other part comes from our members, and we present books to prekindergarten and kindergarten (students).”
Paula McVay, the association’s coordinator chairwoman, said she wasn’t sure when the book project started, but she has participated since joining the association five years ago.
“We (read to students) during the month of April,” McVay explained, noting that April was the Month of the Young Child.
The Month of the Young Child is a month-long dedication to focusing public attention on the needs of young children inspired by the National Association for the Education of Young Children, according to the website of Trying Together, a children’s advocacy group.
McVay said she read “Miss Smith’s Incredible Storybook” by Michael Garland to two classes at W.L. Higgins Elementary School and two classes at Justiss Elementary School.
“They’re just happy to have someone there and read to,” McVay said of the students. “They’re so happy to get a book of their own, and then afterwards, they can read to each other because the books are on their level. It’s just fun to watch them and talk to them.”
McVay said it was important to get kids to fall in love with reading early.
“Children learn from reading,” McVay said. “I mean, it’s everything when you start school, and if you don’t develop that love of reading early, then where do they go after that?”
