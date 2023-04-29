Property owners again this year can expect to find higher values on most property when appraisal notices for the 2023 tax year are received beginning this week from the Lamar County Appraisal District.
From those appraisals, and after action by an Appraisal Review Board to review protests, the appraised values, less qualified exemptions, will be used by appraisal district’s entities, both municipal and school district, to collect taxes based on each entity’s tax rates, which are set later in the year.
Chief Appraiser Stephanie Lee warned of increased values earlier in the year at a February appraisal district director’s meeting after receiving the Texas Comptroller’s Property Value Study, which indicated local values for each of the county’s four district’s came in at less than a required 95% of local values established by the comptroller’s office.
“We hired one of the best consultants in the state to assist us, but the market in our county outpaced what he set for our values,” Lee said in February via email communication. “We are deeply disappointed in the results of the study, and hope that the (local school districts) appeals will be successful.”
As a result, the appraisal district was forced to reevaluate sales and market values for the 2023 tax year.
Each of the county districts has filed appeals through legal firm Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson, one of the state’s leading firms specializing in property tax collections.
Without successful appeals, North Lamar ISD stands to lose roughly $4 million; Paris, $1.3 million; Chisum, $626,683, and Prairiland, $535,943, according to information provided by each district.
“Essentially, the State Comptroller Office is setting the home values in Texas,” PISD Superintendent Paul Jones said. “The amount of $1,301,471 is a significant drop in PISD revenue. This amount is equal to 26 teacher salaries, 13 additional school buses, or a $2,000 pay increase for every employee in the district.”
According to Lee, taxpayers will be able to discuss values by phone, email or by appointment by contacting the appraisal district in order to settle disputes without formal hearings.
“If an agreement cannot be reached between the taxpayer and the staff member, then a hearing will be set for a formal appeal before members of the Appraisal Review Board,” Lee said by email. The Appraisal Review Board, made up of an independent panel of citizens appointed by appraisal district entities, begins hearings in early June.
“A Comptroller publication, Property Taxpayer Remedies, which explains how to protest property appraisals, what issues the ARB can consider and what to expect during a protest hearing, is available from the Lamar County Appraisal District at 521 Bonham St. or on the Comptroller’s Property Tax Assistance Division’s website at: comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/property-tax/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.