Property owners again this year can expect to find higher values on most property when appraisal notices for the 2023 tax year are received beginning this week from the Lamar County Appraisal District.

From those appraisals, and after action by an Appraisal Review Board to review protests, the appraised values, less qualified exemptions, will be used by appraisal district’s entities, both municipal and school district,  to collect taxes based on each entity’s tax rates, which are set later in the year.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

