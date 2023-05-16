AQuilt of Valor presentation culminated a two-day run of the “Eiffel in Love with Quilts” show Saturday afternoon at Love Civic Center when the Red River Valley Quilt Guild wrapped Paris residents Melissa Green and Lynn Lowrey with patriotic quilts.
“This quilt says someone cares,” guild president Kariena Brosten said before calling on Joy Lowrey to join her in presenting the quilt the wife made to Paris native and 1952 Paris High School graduate Lynn Lowrey, who served his country in the United States Navy. “We honor you. You left all to serve, whether in times of crisis or peace, and this Quilt of Valor unequivocally says, ‘thank you for your service and sacrifice and valor in serving our nation.’ ”
Lowrey joined the U.S. Navy shortly after high school where he trained to be an electrician and was assigned to mobile electronic technical units charged with training civilian engineers to work aboard ships on various electronic equipment. Lowrey served from 1952-1955 in Korea, Vietnam, Hawaii and Japan.
A salute from a female driver in a military truck when she was a young girl prompted Melissa Green’s desire to join the military, according to information about the mother of four at the presentation.
Green served with the U.S. Army from September 2007 to December 2012 after serving a year in the Texas State Guard. She was deployed abroad where she drove a fuel truck for planes and helicopters.
After an injury, Green was assigned to the Wounded Warrior Brigade at Fort Hood, Texas, where she began writing poems and songs about her experiences.
Saturday afternoon’s Quilt of Valor presentations, along with a quilt drawing that followed, culminated another successful quilt show that saw more than 550 people in attendance with more than 128 quilts on display and with vendors present from as far away as Ohio and Florida.
Cindy Lawrence of Boxelder won a vintage quilt with proceeds from the drawing going toward a $3,000 donation the Red River Valley Guild presented to the Children’s Advocacy Center, this year’s chosen beneficiary of the the annual “Eiffel in Love with Quilts” show, now in its third year.
Pam Mills and Linda Nunnelley, both of Paris, took home quilts presented by the guild with proceeds from raffle tickets going toward the guild’s other community projects, including quilts for children at both Children’s Advocacy Center and the local CASA for Kids as well as the numerous Quilts of Valor the organizations presents veterans.
“It was phenomenal,” quilt show chairman Jackie Robinson said about the show’s attendance and about the feedback both from those in attendance and from vendors offering their wares. “Everyone was highly complementary, and many of the vendors have already signed contracts to attend next year’s show, also scheduled on Mother’s Day Weekend.”
