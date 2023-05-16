A Quilt of Valor presentation culminated a two-day run of the “Eiffel in Love with Quilts” show Saturday afternoon at Love Civic Center when the Red River Valley Quilt Guild wrapped Paris residents Melissa Green and Lynn Lowrey with patriotic quilts.

“This quilt says someone cares,” guild president Kariena Brosten said before calling on Joy Lowrey to join her in presenting the quilt the wife made to Paris native and 1952 Paris High School graduate Lynn Lowrey, who served his country in the United States Navy. “We honor you. You left all to serve, whether in times of crisis or peace, and this Quilt of Valor unequivocally says, ‘thank you for your service and sacrifice and valor in serving our nation.’ ”

