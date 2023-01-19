Rava Lee Brunner, 90, of Paris, passed away on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Paris Regional Health.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Cook officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hugo, OK. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Brunner, the daughter of Leroy Still and Clara Faye Vanhoose Still, was born Sept. 4, 1932, in Swink, OK.
She worked in a bowling shirt factory in her younger years. While living in Hugo, she was a waitress and worked at the Wells-Lamont Glove Factory. Later, she worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Rava was a member of Prime Time where she volunteered with hospice. She was a faithful member of Oak Park United Methodist Church.
On Aug. 7, 1971, she married Floyd Lee Brunner, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 27, 2019. She was also preceded in death by two grandsons, Johnny Ray Compton and Klayton Moore; a son-in-law, Donnie Cole; and siblings, Nadine Still, Mary Kathryn Grubbs, Robert Still, and Kenneth Still.
Survivors include two daughters, Joyce Cole and Vicki Compton, and husband, Rickey; grandchildren, Andrew Cole, and wife, Windee, Aaron Cole, and wife, Michelle, and Lindsay Hill, and husband, Jeffery; great grandchildren, Alexis Hill, Ethan Cole, Jeffery Hill Jr., Paityn Cole, Emerson Cole, and Liam Cole; two sisters, Charlene Haynes and Patricia Still; and a sister-in-law, Wanda Still along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins and a host of friends. To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
