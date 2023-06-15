RENO — The city has a new mayor for the first time in eight years.
Mayor Stacey Nichols was sworn in Monday as the city’s new leader after handily defeating former Mayor Bart Jetton in the May 6 election.
In addition, Reno businessman Bill Ruthart and reelected Councilwoman Amanda Willows took their oaths of office as council members.
“We’ve already taken our oath,” Nichols said after calling the meeting to order. “Now that it’s all legal, we can continue with city business.”
After the meeting, the newest councilperson said his focus is on infrastructure.
“I’d like to see our city streets in better shape,” Ruthart said. “They’re kind of hard to maintain with the ditches the way they are right now, so I want to see if there is any kind of infrastructure stuff we could do here that would improve our city on looks and drainage.”
Ruthart, the owner of Reno Tire & Service Center, said there wasn’t a lot he could do as a business owner living outside Reno.
“I’ve been in business here for 25 years,” Ruthart said. “I didn’t live here, so I couldn’t really voice an opinion.”
Moving to Reno four years ago, Ruthart said he saw room for refinement.
“I’m not saying they did a bad job,” he said of previous council members. “I just thought there were some things that could be improved on.”
Nichols and both council members will serve two-year terms.
The council unanimously reelected Mayor Pro Tem Joey McCarthy to another two-year term as mayor pro tempore.
Councilman Brandon Thomas immediately motioned to nominate McCarthy, with a quick second by Willows.
The council also reappointed several appointments to city boards.
Bob Rickson and Brad Rogers received reappointments to the Planning & Zoning Committee, which recommends zoning districts and regulations.
Troy Scholl, Jason Taylor and Don Powell received reappointments to the Street Commission, charged with maintaining city streets.
Crystal Richardson, Lisa Mayes and Willows received reappointments to the Parks & Trail Committee, which oversees Reno Kiwanis Park and the Reno Rail Trail and organizes city events.
All appointees will serve two-year terms, Nichols said.
