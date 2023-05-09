Residents made their way to the polls Saturday for the May 6 general election, casting their ballots to vote for local government and school boards as low turnout dominated the area.
Paris City Council has a new member, according to unofficial results posted on the city’s website Saturday night.
Rudy Kessel got the lion’s share of the vote with 137 to Steve Thompson’s 8.
Stacey Nichols is the new mayor of Reno winning the election handily over former Mayor Bart Jetton, who had tendered his resignation just days before the election.
After eight years, the City of Reno has a new mayor after Stacey Nichols handily received 131 votes to former Mayor Bart Jetton’s 17 votes. Jetton resigned days before the election due to an ongoing legal matter.
Reno citizens also voted to approve the legalization of the sale of wine and malt beverages, with 100 votes for the measure and 48 votes against.
Voters passed Chisum Independent School District’s requested $50 million bond, which will pay for multiple construction projects, including a new high school.
Chisum ISD incumbent Trustees Dashielle Reddell Floyd and Craig Burns will retain their seats after receiving 334 and 383 respective votes to challenger Duane Good’s 113 votes.
While all Blossom City Council elections were unopposed, the city’s residents voted to reauthorize the 1/4% street tax, with 43 for the measure and only four against.
In the contentious race for a seat on the Prairiland Independent School District’s Board of Education, incumbent President Michael Sessums retains his Place 6 seat by a large margin after having recieved 259 votes to Craig Tim’s 54 votes. In a vacant seat, Kyle Blanton will join the school board in Place 3 after receiving 197 votes to Jeff Morrison’s 120 votes, and incumbent Trustee John Dunagan retains his seat with 202 votes to challenger Tyler Patterson’s 107 votes.
The Clarksville Independent School Board has two new members, according to Saturday unofficial counts. Angelia Rosser and Michael Turner Sr. won with 151 votes and 138 votes respectively.
Incumbent school board member Brena Duren Burgen lost her bid for reelection with a third place finish of 87 votes while two other candidates trailed the field, Joey Wilson had 25, and Shannon Naslund had 15 votes.
In the city election in Detroit, incumbents Mayor Kenneth Snodgrass and City Councilwoman Faye Marshall retained their seats and Tonya Clanton also won an open seat.
Snodgrass got 85 votes to his opponent James A Hall’s 48. Marshall got 88 votes, Clanton got 60 and Jason Kelly received 49 votes in the unofficial count.
The Detroit ISD school board will have three new members and one returning. Incumbent Shane Henderson got 122 votes to make a return to the board. He will be joined by Skylar Miller, who got 136 votes, and Keith Henderson, who got 104 votes. Dewayne Tucker was also in the race and finished with 51 votes. Kevin Miller was elected to serve out the one year left in the term Sam Savage gave up last year. Miller got 123 votes to Tami Nix’s 73.
Greg Beavers was returned to the Honey Grove ISD school board where he will be joined by Seth Mahler. Mahler got 102 votes, Beavers got 92 and the third candidate, Hunter Templeton, got 61.
For the City of Honey Grove Board of Aldermen, newcomer Lore Lane will join incumbents Erik Pevey and Benji Hall on the board.
Pevey got 66 votes, Hall to 55 votes, Lane also got 55 votes while Bill Moon got 53.
At Rivercrest ISD, David Grider was reelected for Position 3 with a total of 135 votes; challenger Morgan Collier earned 53 votes. Craig Eudy was reelected for Position 6 with 154 total votes.
Bogata City Council had one contested race. Seat 3 incumbent Brad Allison was reelected with 70 votes; challenger Bret Jones earned 28 votes. Mayor Larry Hinsley ran unopposed for reelection; Melissa Kirby and Miranda Mathews also ran unopposed for their seats.
The results will not be official until canvassed by the cities and school boards involved.
