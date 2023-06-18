District 1 State Republican Executive Committeewomen Christin Bentley took a victory lap Wednesday as a result of the party’s success during the regular session of the 88th Texas Legislature. She spoke at a Republican Women of the Red River Valley luncheon at China Star.
“I am proud to tell you out of the 13 Republican Party priority bills that passed, five of them came from Stop Sexualizing Texas Kids,” Bentley said of the subcommittee she sponsors on the state board.
Considered the subcommittee’s largest score, HB 900 prohibits sexually explicit materials from schools.
“Now we have standards regarding collection and development for our school libraries, digital libraries and classrooms,” Bentley said. “It has a really brilliant enforcement mechanism that requires that vendors identify the books that are sexually explicit and prohibits the sale of those books to Texas schools. It also prevents a teacher from going out and purchasing books on her own because the law says no sexually explicit material in Texas schools.”
Bentley explained her involvement in Austin.
“I loved working on this priority, and I know it’s been important to this club,” she said, referring to group protests about books in North Lamar ISD libraries.
“I made sure legislators were going to see the books because unless you see it, you have no idea what we’re talking about,” she said before asking, “Did you hear about the mom that sent them a filthy book every day? Well, I am that mom. I made sure they got a copy every day as an example of what we are finding in Texas schools.”
Frank Wright, who challenged North Lamar on books, expressed concern that the bill does not hold school administrators, principals and librarians accountable.
“I am just concerned that the door is still open,” he said.
To which Bentley replied, “I hear what your concerns are. The legislation is really a great start, and over the next two years we’re going to know what else we need to do.”
Bentley noted that HB 4520 relates to employment and retirement consequences for an educator convicted or placed on deferred adjudication community supervision for the sale, distribution, or display of harmful material to a minor.
“When a teacher is guilty of distributing, displaying or selling harmful materials to children, they will lose their teaching license immediately,” Bentley said. “They will lose their retirement and they will be put on a sex offender list. I will tell you librarians are absolutely terrified of criminal penalties for all of this.”
Other successful bills related to children Bentley mentioned include SB 14, which bans pediatric gender modification, HB 1181, which requires age verification for online porn and SB 12, which prohibits sexually oriented performances in front of children, including drag shows.
Other Republican priority bills mentioned include HB 3, which provides for an armed security guard on school campuses; HB 3137, which prohibits local regulation with respect to a firearm or air gun; and SB 29, which prohibits public schools and other government entities from forcing vaccine or mask mandates.
