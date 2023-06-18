Republican women..jpg

District 1 State Republican Executive Committeewomen Christin Bentley took a victory lap Wednesday as a result of the party’s success during the regular session of the 88th Texas Legislature. She spoke at a Republican Women of the Red River Valley luncheon at China Star.

“I am proud to tell you out of the 13 Republican Party priority bills that passed, five of them came from Stop Sexualizing Texas Kids,” Bentley said of the subcommittee she sponsors on the state board.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.