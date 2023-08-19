Rhonda Gail (Allen) Dockray

Rhonda Gail (Allen) Dockray 

Rhonda Gail (Allen) Dockray, 74, of Tyler, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.

Rhonda was born on Sept. 19, 1949, to Kenneth and Jesse Lee Allen. She attended Deport Schools where she excelled at basketball. She married Jerry Dockray on May 24, 1968, and they shared a life together for 54 years. She was a member of Novice Baptist Church where she faithfully served in many ways. She was a manager of Braum’s for many years and later worked as an aide and school bus driver for Prairiland Schools. She loved her kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.