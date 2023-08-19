Rhonda Gail (Allen) Dockray, 74, of Tyler, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
Rhonda was born on Sept. 19, 1949, to Kenneth and Jesse Lee Allen. She attended Deport Schools where she excelled at basketball. She married Jerry Dockray on May 24, 1968, and they shared a life together for 54 years. She was a member of Novice Baptist Church where she faithfully served in many ways. She was a manager of Braum’s for many years and later worked as an aide and school bus driver for Prairiland Schools. She loved her kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rhonda is survived by her children; LaRonna Brown and husband, Tim of Tyler, Texas, Toni Baker and husband, Jason of Rockford, Texas, and Tobye Dockray and wife, Tandra of Como-Pickton, Texas. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Brittney Baker of Rockford, Texas, Jaci Eaves and husband, Dalton of Rockford, Texas, Jarod Brown and wife, Jordan of New Port Richey, Florida, Tanner Brown of Richardson, Texas, Jessalyn Ballard and husband, Jordan of Whitehouse, Texas, Bronc Dockray of Kansas, Oklahoma and Taelyn Dockray and Talynn Dockray of Como-Pickton, Texas. Great grandchildren; Hadley Larson and Sophia Larson of Whitehouse, Texas, and Brooklee Eaves of Rockford, Texas. Other survivors include her brother, Roger Allen and wife, Anna Beth, and her sister, Linda Driggers and husband, Don; and sisters-in-law, Ruth Ann Allen, Gaitha Davis and Patsy Burton along with many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service honoring her life will be held at Novice Baptist Church at 11 a.m. on Sept. 2, 2023, with Dr. Tim Brown officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to First Baptist Church, Whitehouse, Texas, Building Fund at 801 E. Main St, Whitehouse, Texas 75791.
