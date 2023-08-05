Richard (Dick) Dickens

Richard (Dick) Dickens, much loved husband, father, grandfather, brother, cousin, great-uncle, friend and mentor passed away on July 25, 2023 at his home in Paris, Texas.

He was predeceased by his parents; Emily, and Len Dickens; his beloved sister, Beryl Bryant; stepmother, Kath Dickens; special Auntie and Uncle, Pat, and Frank Morrison; and cousin, Wayne. Dick is survived by his wife, Sharenna (Sandie); ex-wife, Anne; daughter, Linda Rent (Jeff); son, Brian (Catherine); his five grandchildren, Lily, Rex, James, Olivia, and Vanessa; first cousins, Melody Morrison, Roy, and Jean Crocker; step-niece, Enid Price; and step-nephew, Tom Bryant III.

