Richard (Dick) Dickens, much loved husband, father, grandfather, brother, cousin, great-uncle, friend and mentor passed away on July 25, 2023 at his home in Paris, Texas.
He was predeceased by his parents; Emily, and Len Dickens; his beloved sister, Beryl Bryant; stepmother, Kath Dickens; special Auntie and Uncle, Pat, and Frank Morrison; and cousin, Wayne. Dick is survived by his wife, Sharenna (Sandie); ex-wife, Anne; daughter, Linda Rent (Jeff); son, Brian (Catherine); his five grandchildren, Lily, Rex, James, Olivia, and Vanessa; first cousins, Melody Morrison, Roy, and Jean Crocker; step-niece, Enid Price; and step-nephew, Tom Bryant III.
Dick was born in Surrey, England on Oct. 30, 1943. His immediate family immigrated to Colborne, Ontario, Canada when Dick was nine years old. After the loss of their mother, Dick and his sister Beryl became part of the Morrison family and grew up on the farm with cousins Wayne and Melody.
Dick was blessed with a big heart, rich imagination, and a restless spirit. He was a kind and generous man with a ready grin, and mischievous twinkle in his eye. He worked and traveled all around the world at a young age, had adventures and lived life to the fullest. Closer to home, he enjoyed bluegrass festivals, boating and motorcycles.
He became an accomplished machinist and tool and die maker, and a well driller who designed, built, and operated rigs in Canada and the Caribbean. He had a special gift of being able with a mere glance to determine if something was broken and how to fix it. Many have said that he taught “MacGyver” how to be “MacGyver.” He designed machines in his head and built them the very next day.
Dick felt at his best when he was building or fixing something; sitting at one of his favorite breakfast spots where the waitresses knew his order; or visiting a local hangout where the bartenders knew his drink of choice. Some of his favorite times were spent with Sandie, excitedly planning their next adventure.
As a Dad, he was very proud of his son Brian and daughter, Linda and just a year ago was able to travel north and have a wonderful long visit with them and his grandkids at their cottage in Ontario.
For whatever reason, God must have decided he needed him more than we did. Perhaps the pearly gates were rusty, or angel wings needed adjusting.
The family wishes to extend our heartfelt thanks to the doctors and nurses at Paris Regional Medical Center and to the Cypress Basin Hospice staff, all of whom helped care for Dick and make his last days as comfortable as possible.
Dick was much loved by his family and many friends, near and far. He will be greatly missed but always hold a special place in our hearts. Online condolences may be sent to the Dickens family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
