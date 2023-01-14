Richard Tull (Rick) McDougall passed away at his home on Jan. 8, 2023 at the age of 75. Rick was born in Lamesa, Texas on March 4, 1947, to Robert (Bob) McDougall and Willie Dean (Billie) Johnson McDougall. He graduated from Hillcrest High School in 1965 and then attended Texas Christian University.
For 25 years, he helped run the family business, the McDougall Olds-Cadillac-Jeep-Eagle dealership.
For many years he was actively involved with various civic and charitable organizations. In 2015 he was added to the Boys and Girls Club of Paris Wall of Honor; in addition, he was aRotary Club Fellow. His greatest love was Denver Pyle's Children's Charities of which he was a founding member. Rick loved people and was an avid fisherman and golfer. He also enjoyed traveling and dining with friends and family.
Rick is survived by his wife of 25 years, Holly Harrell McDougall; mother-in-law, Sue Harrell; brother-in-law, Javier Mata; nephew, Benjamin Mata; and his beloved dog, Fred Sanford McDougall. Rick is preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Kelly Harrell Mata, and father-in-law, Steve Harrell.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life and fish fry to be held at Richard Drake's party barn, 6090 HWY 271 N, Powderly, Texas, 75473, on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
If desired, memorials can be made to Denver Pyle's Children's Charities, PO Box 941, Paris, Texas, 75461 or the Boys and Girls Club of Paris, 1530 1st St. NE, Paris, Texas, 75460.
