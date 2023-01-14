Richard Tull (Rick) McDougall

Richard Tull (Rick) McDougall

Richard Tull (Rick) McDougall passed away at his home on Jan. 8, 2023 at the age of 75. Rick was born in Lamesa, Texas on March 4, 1947, to Robert (Bob) McDougall and Willie Dean (Billie) Johnson McDougall. He graduated from Hillcrest High School in 1965 and then attended Texas Christian University.

For 25 years, he helped run the family business, the McDougall Olds-Cadillac-Jeep-Eagle dealership.

