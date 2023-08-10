Robert (Bobby) Lowrey Guilliams, 82, passed away on Aug. 6, 2023, in Tahoka, Texas. He was born on April 15, 1941, in Paris, Texas to Oswald and Ida Mae. Bobby graduated from Paris High School in 1959, he went on to take classes at Paris Junior College. Bobby enlisted in the United States Army, serving his country from 1961 to 1967, achieving the rank of sergeant.
Upon being honorably discharged from the Army, Bobby went on to become a firefighter with the Paris Fire Department; he served and retired as Deputy Fire Chief of Paris. Bobby was also a rancher, having ranched in Borden, Garza, and Lamar counties. He held memberships with the Lion’s Club, VFW, Texas Cattlemen’s Association, and the American Quarter Horse Association. Bobby enjoyed hunting, baseball, rodeo, cattle ranching, raising show horses, leather work, western collectibles, reminiscing and spending time with his family and friends. Most of all, Bobby was a Christian, of the Baptist faith, attending the First Baptist Church in Tahoka.
Bobby was preceded in death by his daughter, Paula Guilliams; his parents, Oswald (Buggs) Guilliams and Ida Mae Smith. Those left to cherish his many memories are his wife, of 28 years, Nancy (Inman) Guilliams; six daughters, Jan and Benny Wherley of Blossom, Texas, Connie and James Jeter of Lindale, Texas, Laine and Troy Doremus of Burnet, Texas, Jo and Todd Begley of Grapevine, Texas, Mindy and Michael Meador of Sulphur Springs, Texas, Dawn and Joe Baca of Fort Worth, Texas; 21 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and a host of dear friends.
The family of Bobby Guilliams will honor his life and celebrate his memories, with a memorial service at 11A.M., Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at First Baptist Church Tahoka. In lieu of flowers, the family hopes that you will honor Bobby by donating to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital (shrinerschildren.org), or to your favorite charity. Arrangements were entrusted to Combest Family Funeral Homes and Crematory.
